Hilaria Baldwin mourns the loss of her son on what would have been his due date

Baldwins fans know that Hilaria, the matriarch, has struggled with pregnancy multiple times in recent years. Earlier today, Hilaria shared an Instagram post in which she mourned the loss of her son. Today would have been the expiration date of her daughter whom she lost in a miscarriage, Page Six reported.

The 36-year-old fitness instructor posted a tribute on her Instagram after the loss of her son in November last year. The star captioned the video today with white flowers blowing in the wind. In addition, she shared a sweet message saying that today was her "due date and (she) wanted to meet her."

Baldwin's moving but sad message continued along the same lines. She claimed that she and her family think of her every day. "Mommy loves you, my sweet girl," the writer solemnly commented.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin, who currently have four children together, were preparing to have their fifth child, however, she lost the last one at four months pregnant last year. Also, in the previous year, she lost another child at 10 weeks in April.

Hilaria has been more than candid about the difficulties of miscarriage, even when she wrote an essay for Glamor in which she described her pain and feelings of loss. Baldwin told the story of the day he found out through an ultrasound image.

The image showed that her son had died and she claims that "she started crying." Hilaria said she remembers getting up to get dressed, thanked all the medical professionals, and then went out the door alone.

While some criticized Hilaria for speaking out about her struggles, she persisted. In the past, Hilaria shared that being honest and open about her experiences helped her heal her miscarriage.

Some may have expected her to surrender, but Hilaria and Alec are currently expecting another child. Last Sunday, Hilaria announced that she was halfway there. At the moment, she and the SNL student have several young children together.



