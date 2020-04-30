Highway 101: Alemany overpass project ends ahead of schedule – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A flyover replacement project on Highway 101 and Alemany Blvd. in San Francisco has been completed and the new highway cover will reopen Friday morning, two days before schedule. planned 10 days, according to Caltrans.

Taking advantage of the reduced traffic due to the permanent order to stay home, an army of workers rushed ahead of schedule to complete a full deck replacement at Alemany Circle, Caltrans spokesman Bart Ney said.

"We have been designing this project for years," said Ney. "The Alemany flyover deck is over 70 years old here."

The new southbound Highway 101 platform will open to traffic Friday at 7 a.m., according to Caltrans. The northbound deck on Highway 101 will open Saturday at 3 p.m. Southbound traffic on 101 will be reduced to two lanes and traffic speed will be reduced to 40 miles per hour until the new northbound 101 deck opens on Saturday.

"This project was originally scheduled to take place for three weeks in July," Caltrans director Toks Omishakin said in a statement Thursday. "We were able to bring work forward to April and cut construction time because traffic has been significantly less."

Although major construction has been completed, according to Caltrans, cleanup work will shut some of the lanes off and on for the next three weeks.