Here's why Nintendo Switch and "Animal Crossing,quot; are the top sellers in Quarantine

People are playing more video games than before, but one console is noticeably more popular than the others. Nintendo Switch has been in high demand during the pandemic, selling on multiple websites.

The Switch has even attracted a new wave of fans who were once disinterested in gaming.

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons,quot;, the latest release of the Nintendo game set in an idyllic island getaway, has fueled much of the success. It even has its own version of the stock market, where users can sell their turnips to raccoon characters at a rate five to six times faster to get rich. In March, it sold 5 million digital copies, most digital copies of a console title in a single month, according to Nielsen's SuperData, which looks at the gaming industry.

"Animal Crossing,quot; was also the best-selling physical game in the United States in March, according to Mat Piscatella, executive director of games at research firm NPD Group. Nintendo declined to comment.

I never liked video games … until now

Stephanie Cheng, a 27-year-old software engineer at a solar energy company in San Francisco, told CNN Business that she never liked video games. She grew up playing the classic arcade game & # 39; Snake & # 39; on a Nokia phone.

But her boyfriend works in games and said it's a "big part of her life."

"Every time I played, I never got hooked. I always got bored very quickly," Cheng said.

That changed with "Animal Crossing,quot;. She bought her own Switch Lite and a copy of the game after trying it on her boyfriend's Switch.

"I thought it was really fun. I really like to organize and manage things … You can control every aspect of your island, so I found it compelling," Cheng said. "And it's really cute, compared to other video games I've played."

A refuge for those who stay at home

The Nintendo Switch likely sold around two million units in March, according to Michael Pachter, an analyst at private financial services firm Wedbush. Nintendo will launch unit sales during its next earnings call that is scheduled for May 7.

"People are confined to their home and the Switch is appropriate for all ages, so parents and children can enjoy the device," said Pachter.

Nintendo is the current market leader and sells more consoles than Microsoft or Sony. Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the United States in March, with duplicate sales compared to last year, according to NPD Group's Piscatella.

Piscatella said the Switch has been successful for many reasons, but ultimately, it's the "breadth and depth of content,quot; that has helped the console find fans.

Nintendo has many exclusives in addition to "Animal Crossing,quot;, including "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,quot; and "The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild,quot;, and also has third-party titles like "Fortnite,quot;.

A taste of post-pandemic life

The device's small size and portability also makes it ideal for casual gamers who already enjoy mobile gaming, said Laine Nooney, an assistant professor and video game historian at New York University.

Marian Diaz, 51, director of thriving ministry at the Catholic Theological Union, a graduate school in theology, said her daughter made her start playing "Animal Crossing,quot; on the Switch a couple of weeks ago. Diaz said he used to play "Pac-Man,quot; in the game room inside a restaurant or bowling alley, but had never had a console. The most he did was borrow a friend's Atari.

"In terms of gameplay, I mainly enjoy walking on the beach collecting seashells and fishing. In a strange way, the game is bringing back childhood memories," said Díaz. Hopefully the game is a taste of my post-pandemic life!

In New York, Sharon Yang, a 26-year-old financial analyst, shares a Nintendo Switch with her boyfriend to play "Animal Crossing." Growing up, Yang mainly played Neopets, a web browser game where you take care of virtual pets. Before the quarantine, Yang said he had never thought about buying a Switch.

Yang "started to get really fidgety about staying home for the first six weeks,quot; and noticed that many of her friends posted photos of the game online, so she decided to spit the cost of a Switch with her boyfriend in April.

"The best thing about the game is that it allowed me to keep in touch with my friends and even friends that I haven't talked to in a while without needing to be forced to talk about everything that is going on," he said. "I don't think I would have picked up this game or played for a long time if we were still out. But in this situation, I'm glad it distracted me."

New competition is just around the corner

Why not Xbox or PlayStation?

People are hoping to buy an Xbox or PlayStation because "everyone knows that the next generation of those products will fall this holiday season," said Nooney, the New York University professor. Both consoles are still slated for launch in the 2020 holidays, despite the ongoing pandemic.

The Switch launched more recently than its competitors and its novelty has yet to wear off.