Here's Governor Whitmer's update on the state's response to COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

On Monday, Whitmer began setting priorities for re-engaging the economy under the MI Safe Start Plan.

Whitmer said her number one priority remains the same: the health and safety of Michiganers and their families.

Whitmer said on Friday that she plans to sign an executive order to open both residential and commercial construction by May 7.

– Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference on Wednesday providing updates on the state's response to COVID-19.

Since Wednesday:

The Whitmer administration created the Child Care Relief Fund to provide direct, non-competitive grants to child care providers.

The Whitmer administration is expanding the job sharing program to help employers retain their qualified employees.

Whitmer sent a letter Wednesday asking Congress to support Senator Gary Peters' Hero Fund to provide risk pay to front-line workers.

Here are Whitmer's updates from Monday's press conference:

He signed an executive order to establish strategies to reduce exposure to Covid-19 for both customers and employees.

She signed an executive order extending the validity of existing personal protection orders that would otherwise expire during the Covid-19 pandemic.

His administration and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, in association with the Michigan Small Business Association and the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants, announced Monday that businesses across Michigan can now apply for a Forgivable Check Protection Program Loan for Additional $ 310 billion. US Small Business Administration USA

Adults in Michigan have continued to search for health insurance through the Healthy Michigan Plan.

Whitmer announced MI Safe Start, which is a plan to re-engage Michigan's economy.

The MI Safe Start Plan will take into account the various sectors of our economy, geographic and workplace risk, as well as our public health capacity and workplace protocols to mitigate that risk.

The MI Safe Start Plan will be incremental starting with the least risky types of workplaces. The residential and commercial construction industry, for example, will likely be one of the first sectors to return to work. His administration is carefully evaluating a number of industry sectors to restart.

Whitmer will return at a future date to further discuss his thinking on these sectors.

Companies must protect their employees through:

Carefully monitor employees for symptoms

Institute a variety of social distancing techniques in the workplace.

Strengthening of sanitation and hygiene.

Provide recommended protective equipment such as masks and face shields.

