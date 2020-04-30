Here's everything new coming to Netflix this week, starting April 30.

Friday, May 1:
All day and night – Netflix movie
While serving a life sentence in prison, a young man looks at the people, the circumstances, and the system that put him on the road to his crime.
Almost happy – Netflix original
Sebastián is a modest radio presenter, trying to find a way in the world while dealing with his ex-wife (whom he still loves) and their two children.
Enters – Netflix movie
Upon their return from vacation, a family finds their home occupied by disturbing squatters.
Let's go! Let's go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy – Netflix family
Carson's kids win a talent show with a dance that Cory created. But when "The Chrissy,quot; realizes, her sister gets all the attention!
Hollywood – Netflix original
A new limited series by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Hollywood follow a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in Hollywood after WWII as they try to reach Tinseltown, no matter the cost.
Towards the night – Netflix original
When the sun suddenly begins to kill everything in its path, passengers on a night flight from Brussels try to survive by any means necessary.
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 – Netflix original
In the wake of the conspiracy, Lorenzo is fueled by revenge. Giuliano's son appears while the Medici fortune is at stake on the eve of the war.
Lady serial killer – Netflix movie
When a doctor is jailed for a series of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove her innocence.
Reckoning: Season 1 – Exclusively on Netflix
When an infamous serial killer who has been inactive for years is believed to have killed again, two men closely connected to the case are on a dangerous collision course threatening their two families. Homicide detective Mike Serrato (Aden Young) and high school guidance counselor Leo Doyle (Sam Trammell) try to do their best for the people they love and the families they protect, but as they both struggle to suppress their inner demons, the murder of a local teenager puts them on a course of mutual destruction that will emanate through every facet of their quiet, suburban community.
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Return to the future
Back to the future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Thieves cave
For girls of color
Fun with dick & jane
I am divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: field of fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls & # 39; Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the sea
The curious Case of Benjamin Button
The heartbreak boy
The patriot
Thomas and his friends: wonderful machinery: a new arrival
Thomas and his friends: wonderful machinery: world of tomorrow
Thomas and his friends: Thomas and the real engine
Underworld
Underworld evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban cowboy
What a girl wants
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory