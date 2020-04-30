Here's everything new coming to Netflix this week, starting April 30.

Friday, May 1:

All day and night – Netflix movie

While serving a life sentence in prison, a young man looks at the people, the circumstances, and the system that put him on the road to his crime.

Almost happy – Netflix original

Sebastián is a modest radio presenter, trying to find a way in the world while dealing with his ex-wife (whom he still loves) and their two children.

Enters – Netflix movie

Upon their return from vacation, a family finds their home occupied by disturbing squatters.

Let's go! Let's go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy – Netflix family

Carson's kids win a talent show with a dance that Cory created. But when "The Chrissy,quot; realizes, her sister gets all the attention!

Hollywood – Netflix original

A new limited series by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Hollywood follow a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in Hollywood after WWII as they try to reach Tinseltown, no matter the cost.

Towards the night – Netflix original

When the sun suddenly begins to kill everything in its path, passengers on a night flight from Brussels try to survive by any means necessary.

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 – Netflix original

In the wake of the conspiracy, Lorenzo is fueled by revenge. Giuliano's son appears while the Medici fortune is at stake on the eve of the war.

Lady serial killer – Netflix movie

When a doctor is jailed for a series of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove her innocence.

Reckoning: Season 1 – Exclusively on Netflix

When an infamous serial killer who has been inactive for years is believed to have killed again, two men closely connected to the case are on a dangerous collision course threatening their two families. Homicide detective Mike Serrato (Aden Young) and high school guidance counselor Leo Doyle (Sam Trammell) try to do their best for the people they love and the families they protect, but as they both struggle to suppress their inner demons, the murder of a local teenager puts them on a course of mutual destruction that will emanate through every facet of their quiet, suburban community.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Return to the future

Back to the future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Thieves cave

For girls of color

Fun with dick & jane

I am divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: field of fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls & # 39; Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the sea

The curious Case of Benjamin Button

The heartbreak boy

The patriot

Thomas and his friends: wonderful machinery: a new arrival

Thomas and his friends: wonderful machinery: world of tomorrow

Thomas and his friends: Thomas and the real engine

Underworld

Underworld evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban cowboy

What a girl wants

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory