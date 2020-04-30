Henry Ford Hospital participates in plasma program – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Since the Covid-19 crisis began, Henry Ford Hospital has treated and discharged just over 1,700 patients. One of them, yours, Dr. Scott Kaatz.

Kaatz was on his deathbed earlier this month. Doctors say a new experimental treatment may have saved his life.

"We were really able to give them blood from patients who recovered from a covid, presumably from antibodies and they have all had no complications and they are all really well," said CEO of medical group Henry Ford Steven Kalkanis.

One such patient who is doing well is Dr. Kaatz.

Staff cheered him when he was removed from Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

But the weeks leading up to his release were a nightmare.

Kalkanis said Kaatz was the first of 14 patients who received the experimental convalescent plasma treatment. Before receiving it, the staff did not think it would. On March 29, Kaatz fell ill with Covid-19, just a week later he was in the ICU.

A week after that, on April 12, he was on a fan fighting for his life. After receiving various experimental treatments, including hydroxychloroquine in addition to plasma, Kaatz began to improve.

"It really is a success story for us here at Henry Ford," said Kalkanis.

US federal health officials. USA They have not confirmed that plasma or any experimental treatment is effective against Covid-19.

Now at home and on the road to a full recovery, Kaatz received the best welcome home experience

