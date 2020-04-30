Heather Locklear Says She Would Love 'Melrose Place' To Have Another Restart During The Cast Meeting

The actress recalled her role as Melrose Place on the day during a virtual cast meeting amid coronavirus, the pandemic quarantine COVID-19. With that said, Heather Locklear revealed that she would love to portray Amanda Woodward again, so she's definitely set for a hypothetical reboot of the popular show.

Heather talked about those days, amid other things that also opened up about working with Lisa Rinna.

While in SiriusXM's "Seth Rudetsky,quot; and James Wesley's "The House Stars," the actress said, "It would be fun to play Amanda again at the age of 58."

Then he joked about his age, saying he also experienced "that first pandemic of 1918."

As fans may know, she played the advertising executive in Beverly Hills, spin-off 90210 from 1992 to 1999, and then reprized her role, albeit only briefly, on the 2009 reboot, but it looks like she's still not sick and tired of it. paper.

The online meeting was also the first time that all the cast members had left in no less than 8 years!

That said, Marcia Cross, Doug Savant, Thomas Calabro, Grant Show, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Andrew Shue, Daphne Zuniga, Laura Leighton, and Josie Bissett were also in attendance.

The show was set in a West Hollywood apartment complex that was owned by Heather's character and would feature a plethora of drama, including explosive fights.

On this, Heather stated that "since I don't normally fight in real life, I don't behave like that, maybe sometimes it was a lot of fun." People like that kind of attitude. "

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

It was also when he mentioned Lisa Rinna, the star of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, saying that he especially liked filming scenes with her.

Ad %MINIFYHTML54737b56a73558fd6c5fe728ceedd10124% %MINIFYHTML54737b56a73558fd6c5fe728ceedd10124%

Rinna portrayed the character of Taylor, and she was actually quite a fighter, so the scenes must have been a lot of fun for Locklear.



Post views:

0 0