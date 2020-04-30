Heartthrob forever! Rishi Kapoor | filmfare.com

Who would have thought that the wavering teenager caught between the fine line of childhood and adulthood in Mera Naam Joker would become the dream lover of millions? But then the actor belonged to Kapoor's line of handsome men, who since the 1930s have ruled the silver screen for their charisma and also inspired histrionics …
All set to conquer hearts
Young love
The story goes that Raj Kapoor needed a quick hit to overcome the financial loss created by his masterpiece Mera Naam Joker. He did a teenage romance starring his son Rishi Kapoor and rookie Dimple Kapadia. The film turned out to be one of the banner's biggest hits, not only eliminating debt, but also making a beautiful profit. A romantic star was born and reigned for almost three decades.
With Dimple Kapadia in his comeback movie Saagar
Charming prince
Rishi became the most salable star after Amitabh Bachchan. The filmmakers wanted to take advantage of his chocolate boy image and wrote papers especially for him. Bangs like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin reinforced his image. The young Kapoor was also linked to his off-screen heroines, and his playboy image was thoroughly reproduced by the press.
Rishi and Neetu make a brilliant couple on their wedding day
Wedding vows
Rishi reportedly approached Neetu Singh during the performance of Khel Khel Mein. She became his friend and confidant. Resting from all speculation, he married her in 1980. The couple has enjoyed a stable marriage. They became proud parents of their son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.
With his kids
Romance merchant
Professionally, Rishi tried to break the mold of the boy lover with movies like Karz, which was a reincarnation drama and Ek Chaddar Maili Si, his most original role so far, where he was married to his widow sister-in-law, played by Hema Malini. But it kept getting romantic. At Saagar, he was once again paired with Dimple Kapadia, but his comeback movie failed to make hay at the box office at the time, despite his cult status today.
On the sets of his directorial debut, Aa Ab Laut Chalen
Meddlesome meddler
She refused to play character roles and fell in love with her heroines until Karobaar (2000). But the effort was showing. Later, he tested his direction with Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999), but the movie starring Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai failed to rake the moolah.
Posing alongside brothers Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Rajeev Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and mother Krishna Kapoor
An actor for all seasons.
Rishi bounced back with strong roles in films like Hum Tum, Fanaa, and Dilli 6, the pen on the cap being his role as a compassionate teacher in Do Dooni Chaar, where he appeared with his wife Neetu Singh after more than 25 years. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics) for his sincere effort. More praise followed for his roles in Agneepath, Student of the Year, Aurangzeb, Kapoor And Sons and his latest release 102 Not Out. We will always miss this superstar. The industry has surely lost a large part of this today. RIP Rishi Kapoor
