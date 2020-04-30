Heartthrob forever! Rishi Kapoor | filmfare.com

Posing alongside brothers Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Rajeev Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and mother Krishna Kapoor

An actor for all seasons.

Rishi bounced back with strong roles in films like Hum Tum, Fanaa, and Dilli 6, the pen on the cap being his role as a compassionate teacher in Do Dooni Chaar, where he appeared with his wife Neetu Singh after more than 25 years. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics) for his sincere effort. More praise followed for his roles in Agneepath, Student of the Year, Aurangzeb, Kapoor And Sons and his latest release 102 Not Out. We will always miss this superstar. The industry has surely lost a large part of this today. RIP Rishi Kapoor