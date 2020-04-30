Health official says underutilized testing sites in San Francisco will soon be at capacity – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – San Francisco now offers coronavirus testing to every adult in the city with a symptom. The hope is that it will help bridge the city's current testing gap. So far, however, the test sites are operating out of capacity.

"It took about five seconds, the time to put the thing on the nose and rotate," says Pedro Frota. "Yes, it is a bit annoying, but it is easy."

Frota was among the handful of people who came to the South of Market test site on Wednesday morning. He says he doesn't feel sick, but he has a symptom and wanted to take every precaution. His biggest challenge, he says, was realizing that he might be here.

"It took me forever to discover the link that would give me access to the test," says Frota. "I had to listen to other people who had done the test before, but I couldn't find the link."

Between public hospitals and the two SFCityTest sites, San Francisco now has the capacity to screen up to 5,800 people per day, but it is only screening about 500 or so.

When KPIX asked about this during the mayor's press conference, public health officials said they were implementing their testing program.

"So, in the last week alone, we've increased or expanded symptoms that qualify someone for the test," said Dr. Susan Philip of the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

The service is available to any adult in San Francisco, but it's unclear how many people know about it. The flashing "by appointment,quot; on the sign outside doesn't mean you need a referral from a doctor. All a city resident would have to do is go to the city website, list a symptom, and schedule a visit at one of the two test sites. The test is free, and the city says it expects more people to start taking advantage.

"Then they will see the reported numbers, of the tests conducted in San Francisco of the residents will increase in the coming days and weeks," says Philip.