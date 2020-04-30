He accused Netanyahu, but sees no reason to exclude him from his position.

JERUSALEM – Israel's attorney general said Thursday that neither the criminal charges facing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor the unusual terms of the coalition deal he reached with a former rival should disqualify him from forming a new government.
The opinion of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who oversaw Mr. Netanyahu's investigation and personally issued the indictment against him, could end up strengthening his defenses against expulsion. It occurs when the Israeli Supreme Court will hear legal challenges on Sunday before Mr. Netanyahu. Power-sharing agreement with Benny Gantz, who fought him in a draw in three elections before giving up and joining him.
Netanyahu, accused of exchanging lucrative favors for gifts and positive press coverage in dealings with Israeli media tycoons, will be prosecuted starting May 24 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
Gantz, who campaigned with the vote to overthrow Netanyahu and insisted that he would never serve under a prime minister facing criminal charges, retracted and accepted an unusual deal in which Netanyahu would serve as prime minister for 18 months, with the two men they had to agree on most of the important decisions. Gantz would take over for another 18 months.
Mr. Netanyahu's opponents presented legal challenges with two arguments.
One was that Israeli law prevents lower-level government ministers from remaining in office while under prosecution and must also apply to Mr. Netanyahu. But if the law also disqualifies an accused prime minister, or prohibits an accused legislator from forming a government, they are unresolved legal issues.
In his view on Thursday, Mandelblit reasoned that since Parliament had not explicitly prohibited a legislator in Netanyahu's situation from becoming prime minister, that was tantamount to allowing it. He also argued that Parliament's discretion in choosing a prime minister required enormous court deference, particularly because the legal cases against Mr. Netanyahu were well known to the public at the time of the elections.
Israel does not have a constitution, only a series of so-called basic laws, which leaves the country's democratic system subject to remodeling whenever the majority of legislators support a change.
Mandelblit argued that the majority should carry great weight: He said that the "significant difficulties,quot; posed by Netanyahu's formation of a new government were insufficient to require the intervention of the court, as that would mean rejecting the wishes of the majority of members of Parliament, not to mention the voters who elected them.
A second argument for seeking Supreme Court intervention was the nature of the coalition agreement, which breaks with Israeli democratic norms in several fundamental ways. Among other things, the agreement shortens the government's term of office from four years to three and weakens the opposition's ability to constitute control over the majority's legislative and executive powers. It also ignores an earlier Supreme Court ruling requiring the law to be amended to remove an exemption from military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews.
Mandelblit allowed "warning signs,quot; in the coalition deal, but argued that it was premature for the court to rule on the legality of the deal, for the simple reason that it had not yet been implemented.
The Movement for a Quality Government in Israel, which asked the Supreme Court in March to prohibit Netanyahu from returning to power, called Mandelblit's opinion a "weak response,quot;, accusing him of "hiding behind vague words and legitimizing the corruption, "and called for a protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.
As surprising as it has been, coming from Netanyahu's top legal adviser, experts said Mandelblit's opinion appeared not to be intended to help the prime minister retain power but to help the Israeli Supreme Court preserve its legitimacy, after years of a sustained attack by Mr. Netanyahu and his allies on the political right.
Yedidia Z. Stern, a law professor at Bar-Ilan University and a member of the Israel Institute of Democracy, said she believed Mandelblit was pointing the way for the court to choose the lesser of two evils: "a corrupt prime minister, or an endless cultural war. "
For the Supreme Court to disqualify Mr. Netanyahu on this point, after being elected, precisely, by a majority of Parliament, it would be unsustainable, suggested Mr. Stern, a staunch defender of the judiciary.
"They have to choose their battles if they want to survive for us," he said.