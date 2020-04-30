HBO and Rai renew Elena Ferrante season 3 – Up News Info

HBO has resumed another season of Italian dramatic adaptation My brilliant friend

The series, co-produced with the Italian public broadcaster Rai, is based on the novels by Elena Ferrante. The second eight-part season, My brilliant friend: the story of a new name, debuted in the United States on March 16.

The third season will be based on Those who leave and those who stay, Ferrante's third book in the series.

It is produced by The Apartment, Wildside and Fandango with Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani producing for The Apartment by Fremantle and Wildside and Domenico Procacci for Fandango. It was created for television by Saverio Costanz.

Starring Margherita Mazzucco and Gaia Girace, the story and scripts are by Elena Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo, Laura Paolucci and Saverio Costanzo. Paolo Sorrentino and Jennifer Schuur are the executive producers. Fremantle is the international distributor in association with RAI Com.

"Bringing Elena Ferrante's exquisite work to life has been a joy and a privilege," said Francesca Orsi, EVP HBO Programming. “The fact that both viewers and critics have continued to embrace Elena and Lila's story makes it all the more rewarding, and we thank the entire team led by Saverio Costanzo for their excellent work in the second season. We are eager to tell the next chapter of the lives and friendship of Elena and Lila. "

Lorenzo Mieli, CEO, The Apartment in Fremantle, added: "Breaking down geographical and linguistic barriers, betting on the past to talk about the present, and on the specific to make it universal. These were the challenges when we started working on the Season 1 of My Brilliant Friend. Animated by the perfection of Elena Ferrante's novels and the talent of Saverio Costanzo, a daring challenge and therefore quite wonderful. Our success is also due to HBO and Rai, who have carefully accompanied developing a project that has in fact broken down those barriers with grace and beauty. "