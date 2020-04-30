Harrison Ford under investigation for aviation incident, again – Up News Info

Harrison Ford continues to play dangerously when it comes to his aviation hobby.

According to multiple reports, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the star again, this time for an incident that occurred last week at a southern California airport.

The organization said Ford was piloting a light aircraft that crossed a runway where another aircraft was landing, although the planes were about 3,600 feet away and there was no danger of an accident.

According to the BBC, Ford has acknowledged the error and apologized, saying it "misheard" an air traffic control instruction. The Up News Info has come for more comments.

The actor is known as an aviation enthusiast and has had trouble with the FAA in the past. In 2015, an old World War II plane crashed on a Los Angeles golf course, leaving it "battered but well."

In 2017, he had an awkward moment when he landed on a taxiway instead of the correct runway, meaning he flew onto an airplane. You can see images of the incident here. On that occasion, the FAA decided not to take any action after an investigation.