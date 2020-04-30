Hannah Ann of The Bachelor and the rumors of this NFL star Spark Romance

So this he is the "mystery man,quot; Hannah Ann Sluss I was talking about …

The Bachelor Star has officially sparked romance rumors with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, at least according to the photos published by TMZ. Hannah Ann, 24, and Mason, also 24, were seen drinking coffee, and the store cites sources who say this is the third time they have been out together in recent days.

The duo haven't commented on the buzz yet, but we're told that Bachelor Nation shouldn't be putting together too many actions in the future. A source tells E! The news that Hannah Ann is not "serious,quot; with anyone right now and is not looking to calm down after her engagement to Peter Weber finished

In fact, the Tennessee native recently talked about slowing down after finding love on reality shows.

"I'm not going to be exclusive with anyone for a while," she said in Kaitlyn Bristowe& # 39; s Off the vine podcast "I'm getting to know different people, as much as I can, virtually, during quarantine."