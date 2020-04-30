Hannah Ann of The Bachelor and the rumors of this NFL star Spark Romance

OGUT / Star Max / GC Images / Alika Jenner / Getty Images
So this he is the "mystery man,quot; Hannah Ann Sluss I was talking about …
The Bachelor Star has officially sparked romance rumors with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, at least according to the photos published by TMZ. Hannah Ann, 24, and Mason, also 24, were seen drinking coffee, and the store cites sources who say this is the third time they have been out together in recent days.
The duo haven't commented on the buzz yet, but we're told that Bachelor Nation shouldn't be putting together too many actions in the future. A source tells E! The news that Hannah Ann is not "serious,quot; with anyone right now and is not looking to calm down after her engagement to Peter Weber finished
In fact, the Tennessee native recently talked about slowing down after finding love on reality shows.
"I'm not going to be exclusive with anyone for a while," she said in Kaitlyn Bristowe& # 39; s Off the vine podcast "I'm getting to know different people, as much as I can, virtually, during quarantine."
She further explained, "It's weird because I left the show, I was engaged. Then I was single, but I couldn't go out, I couldn't go out on a date or really text someone because people would know I wasn't. I was engaged. And then, after the show, we go straight to quarantine. I'm like, oh my gosh, my love life is so boring. "
At the time, Hannah Ann described her relationship with the unidentified guy as "just a little quarantine adventure."
And in related Single updated, E! The news confirmed this week that Peter is officially dating. Kelley Flanagan, another woman from her season of ABC dating competition.
As for Hannah Ann's thoughts on their relationship, she had this to say about Off the vine: "I met Kelley through the show. I'm fine with Kelley. We're not going to be best friends or anything, but I'm definitely fine with her. So, it's not like, 'Oh, this was like, my best friend.' Now, she's dating, like, my ex-fiancée, you know, because we met through the show. "
ME! The news has reached Hannah Ann and Mason's fields for comment.
