Maggie Haney, a gym coach and owner of MG Elite Gymnastics in New Jersey, has been suspended from training in the sport for eight years after a United States investigation into training conditions. Haney, who trained the Olympic silver medalist Laurie Hernandez and rising star Riley McCusker has been accused by six different families of verbal and emotional abuse, along with forcing gymnasts to train through injury, according to a report by the New York Times. (According to the New York PostHernandez was among those who testified against Haney during the USA Gymnastics investigation into the allegations.) After Haney's eight-year suspension, she will be paroled for two years, overseen by the notoriously ineffective SafeSport, before you are allowed to reapply for membership with USA Gymnastics.

Haney-trained athletes say his methods were extreme, even in the strict world of gymnastics. She "shouted, threatened, intimidated, and harassed gymnasts," according to the Orange County Registry. The athletes also say Haney forced them to remove the casts so they could continue training while they were injured. While yelling is typical for most coaches in any sport, USA Gymnastics clearly sets out the differences between "hard training" and "emotional misconduct" on its own website. Threats, harassment and harassment are considered. abusive measures, used to silence or "prepare" athletes. This distinction may come as a surprise to older gymnasts, who have been living for years the verbal abuse of the coaches.

Haney, however, is just a player in a culture which has penetrated low USA gymnastics USA watch, the same watch that did not protect athletes from Larry nassar"Which perhaps explains why it took so long for the results of the investigation." Karen Goeller, another New Jersey-based gymnastics coach, told the New York Times She had filed a formal complaint against Haney last May after six families came to her to "separately describe the abuse." Haney's disciplinary hearing did not begin until February of this year and until then she was allowed to continue working with athletes, some of whom were minors.

And even Haney's eight-year suspension It is not as strict as it might seem: the suspension only applies to athletes from USA Gymnastics and its associated gyms. Haney can still train abroad or in any gym program not affiliated with USA Gymnastics. If I wanted to, I could go out right now and find an amateur gymnast to train. Still, Haney is not happy with the result. "The process is completely tough," Haney's attorney told the New York Times. "I would anticipate arbitration. "Perhaps, Haney's attorney missed the part of the hearing in which she was accused of having the athletes remove the cast and continue training through unhealed injuries.

It remains to be seen whether any of the families will file civil or criminal charges. An assistant coach at Haney's gym was included in the hearing and is now suspended from having "unsupervised contact with minors." The result is another reminder of how much work remains to be done within an organization that claims to prioritize "a safe, positive and encouraging environment" for young athletes, most of whom are women.