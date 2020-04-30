Grocery Stores Limiting Meat Purchases Due to Shortage Concerns – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Safeway announced on Wednesday that it would begin to limit the amount of meat products customers could buy, not because they were experiencing a lack of supply, but because they are concerned that a possible shortage could cause panic purchases.

Lisa Shetler was shopping for groceries for her friends Wednesday night, concerned that they might not have enough food in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've been saying to all my friends, 'stock up on canned meats,'" he said.

Their local pavilions in South Pasadena have a fully stocked meat aisle, but they began to limit sales of beef steaks, roasts and ground beef, four per person, per visit.

In response to its new limits on beef, Safeway, the company that owns Pavilions, Vons and Albertsons, said in a statement:

"We are not experiencing any shortages and do not anticipate any problems with product supply or availability. We did it to avoid the possibility of buying panic and to help ensure that more of our neighbors can find the products they need."

The news comes a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to prevent meat shortages by keeping meat processing plants open amid coronavirus outbreaks and protecting those owners from lawsuits if their employees contract the virus. .

Tyson Foods, which closed several of its facilities after several employees became ill, has now implemented new safety precautions, and Board President John Tyson warned in a letter this week that "millions of animals – chickens, pigs and livestock – will be depopulated by the closure of our processing facilities. "

Mike Devore, who works for a grocery delivery company, said many people are afraid of running out of food.

"So they want to buy as much as possible," he said.

But even if there is a widespread meat shortage, Devore said his booming business will still be busy.

"Just mark it as not found and keep moving," he said.

Some experts said the meat shortage could be just a few weeks away, not because of a lack of product, but because of a lack of product hitting the market.