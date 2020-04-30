Governor Newsom prepares an order to close California beaches – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / AP) – Still angered by the images of a large crowd gathered along the California coast last weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom sent a memo to law enforcement agencies across the state. saying he will issue an order Thursday, closing access to the state's beaches starting May 1.

Newsom first showed its anger at the beach surge on Monday, warning Californians who have been under strict local and state orders to remain in their homes since mid-March that: "This virus does not remove on weekends. This virus does not go home because it is a beautiful sunny day around our shores. "

"We have to manage the risks. We have to manage and increase our behavior. And that's why I can't impress more Californians who watch that we can't see the images as we saw, particularly on Saturday, in Newport Beach and in other parts of the state of California. "

The Governor praised the other parts of the state where residents obeyed the order to stay home and the parks close, and encouraged people to be patient, saying, "We are only a few weeks away, not months away from making significant changes. and measurable. " ”To the order of refuge and the restrictions of social distancing.

"The only thing that will slow us down is our behavior," Newsom said.

During the weekend surge to the San Mateo coast, sheriff's deputies delivered more than 1,000 citations and warnings for violations of the county's home stay order.

As Newsom advertised it for suppressing the exodus of residents confined to the shoreline, the numbers show that it was not without great effort in San Mateo County.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office issued hundreds of verbal and written warnings and parking tickets in an aggressive campaign to prevent county beaches from crowding during the emergency order to stay home.

“We have one of the most restrictive health orders in the entire Bay Area. And one of the restrictions is that you have to live within five miles to recreate. So that's what we are recommending, "says Capt. Saúl López.

According to statistics released Tuesday, MPs delivered 347 parking citations and 568 verbal warnings along the coast on Saturday and Sunday.

The deputies also delivered 47 written warnings at Half Moon Bay, 83 on the north coast and 61 on the south coast. Only 3 written warnings were issued in remote areas off the coast.

The Cabrillo Highway and nearby streets nearby have been signed by Caltrans, the San Mateo County Roads, and the city of Half Moon Bay with extensive "No Parking,quot; signs under the current stay-at-home order from the Lantos Tunnel. to the Santa Cruz County line.

"However, there remains a great disregard for the signs," the sheriff's department said.

Eric Núñez, president of the California Association of Chiefs of Police, released the memo that Newsom had sent to police Thursday night to warn a local official of his announcement, likely during his Thursday press conference.

In Newport Beach, about 80,000 visitors arrived at the beach over the weekend, although first responders said that most people were socially detached. With criticism swirling, the Newport Beach City Council met Tuesday and rejected a proposal to close the beaches for the next three weekends.

Nearby Laguna Beach approved a limited reopening. Beaches throughout San Diego County reopened Monday, with a few exceptions.

The governor's order is sure to start fires as pressure mounts to ease restrictions and slowly reopen the state.

Six San Francisco Bay Area counties that imposed the first general orders to stay home in California due to the coronavirus loosened them up, slightly, for the first time on Wednesday, joining a growing list of local governments that are opening the door to a minor … restrictive life

The ad was part of a list of modified orders that made it difficult to keep up with what's allowed and what's not. Tennis will be fine in Sacramento starting Friday, but not in San Francisco, where public health officials say it's still not safe for people to share a ball.

To compound the confusion: some elements of the revised orders will not go into effect because they conflict with the state stay-at-home order, which is still in effect.

“I want to remind everyone that we must all comply with all local health orders and state health orders. That means whichever is stricter, in some cases that is the state order, ”said Santa Clara County Legal Counsel James Williams. "It is important that we comply with the more stringent of both."

The Bay Area order allows landscaping, construction, and other outdoor businesses, such as flea markets and nurseries, as long as social distancing is maintained. And in what could be a critical addition for many parents, it specifies that summer camps are allowed, but only for the children of people authorized to work under state order. Children must stay in groups of 12 or less and with the same supervisor and cannot mix with children outside of their group.

It is not clear if that element complies with the state order. When asked about it on Wednesday, Newsom said it was "a point of clarification,quot; that his administration will discuss with local officials.

