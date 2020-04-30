Governor Newsom is expected to announce the closure of all state parks and beaches – Up News Info Los Angeles

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

– A notice sent in by the California Association of Chiefs of Police on Wednesday said local law enforcement agencies should be prepared for Governor Gavin Newsom to announce the closure of all beaches and state parks beginning May 1. .

The memo, obtained by Up News Info Los Angeles, said the decision was made after crowds flocked to open beaches last weekend, in violation of the state sanctuary order established to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

"We wanted to inform all of our members about this in order to provide them with time to plan any situation they can expect as a result, knowing that each community has its own dynamic," the memo says.

The note also said that state park staff would be available to help support local efforts.