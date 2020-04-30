Governor Gavin Newsom closes Orange County beaches – Up News Info

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who quoted images of beach goers crowding the sand at Newport Beach last weekend, announced Thursday that he would shut down Orange County beaches.

"We are guided by health," said the governor, calling for a "temporary pause," citing the need to "meet the conditions as they change."

On Monday, Newsom expressed concern about Newport Beach and some Ventura County beaches.

"We cannot see images as we saw, particularly on Saturday, in Newport Beach and elsewhere," Newsom said Monday. "This virus is not removed on weekends. This virus does not go home because it is a beautiful sunny day around our shores," he said.

On Tuesday, despite Newsom's warning, Newport City Council voted to keep its beaches open, with the additional application of physical distancing.

Later, a member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors called the news of Newsom's expected Friday announcement "overreaction."

This, according to CNN, at least 31 states have plans to start relaxing the restrictions in the coming days. Ironically, despite the order on the beach, California is among them.

Newsom on Tuesday unveiled a "California Resilience Roadmap," which plots a four-stage reopening. According to the Roadmap, the state is currently in stage one.

The next stage will be to "gradually reopen low-risk workplaces," such as retail, manufacturing, offices, and more public spaces. These first reopens could occur in weeks. Movie theaters and sporting events (no crowds) would open in stage 3.

Newsom announced that officials are contemplating a start of July or August for the fall school term. "We have not made any decisions," the governor said in his daily briefing, but noted that officials "acknowledge that there has been a loss of learning."