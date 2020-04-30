Give At Home MN – Up News Info

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

A Minnesota organization behind an annual donation tradition is carrying out its mission in a new way.

Give MN is the non-profit organization that organizes Give to the Max Day. He is partnering with the Minnesota Governor's Office for a week-long virtual fundraiser called "Give at Home MN,quot;.

It will raise money for nonprofits and schools across the state. It will run from May 1 to 8.

For more information on the upcoming virtual fundraiser, click here.