Give At Home MN – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5858d42173c64881e46ea71d2b68205014%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Minnesota organization behind an annual donation tradition is carrying out its mission in a new way.
Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.
Give MN is the non-profit organization that organizes Give to the Max Day. He is partnering with the Minnesota Governor's Office for a week-long virtual fundraiser called "Give at Home MN,quot;.
It will raise money for nonprofits and schools across the state. It will run from May 1 to 8.
For more information on the upcoming virtual fundraiser, click here.