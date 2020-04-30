Gigi Hadid shares recipe for pasta sauce without vodka in the middle of pregnancy News

Gigi hadid He served a special recipe for his fans on Wednesday night.
The supermodel, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, turned to her Instagram story to share the steps of one of her favorite pasta dishes. But the expecting star made sure to note that his "hot vodka sauce,quot; had no "vodka,quot;.
"Delicious + easy spicy vodka sauce," Hadid wrote alongside a photo of her food. "But don't drink vodka … so go, but it's still good."
The star, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday, led her fans through the cooking process, sharing her exact recipe along with photos and videos.
Cooking segment Hadid & # 39; s Story Story comes amid news that a baby with a boyfriend is waiting Zayn Malik. The couple, who met over the 2019 holidays, have yet to confirm the news of the pregnancy. However, reports claim that the stars are expecting a girl together later this year.
"At the end of the day, the couple didn't care what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives," a source told ET.
Hadid and Malik, who started dating in 2015, have been on and off for the past few years. Last summer, Hadid spent time with Bachelorette party star Tyler Cameron, who recently shut down rumors that he is the father of Hadid's son. The celebrities broke up in October 2019 after a dizzying romance, and Hadid later returned with Malik.
"Gigi and Zayn were back together just before the December holidays," a source told E! News. "Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance."
"She always loved him and the rest between the two was necessary," the source continued. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is currently in a very good place."
