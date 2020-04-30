Gigi Hadid shares recipe for pasta sauce without vodka in the middle of pregnancy News

Gigi hadid He served a special recipe for his fans on Wednesday night.

The supermodel, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, turned to her Instagram story to share the steps of one of her favorite pasta dishes. But the expecting star made sure to note that his "hot vodka sauce,quot; had no "vodka,quot;.

"Delicious + easy spicy vodka sauce," Hadid wrote alongside a photo of her food. "But don't drink vodka … so go, but it's still good."

The star, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday, led her fans through the cooking process, sharing her exact recipe along with photos and videos.

Cooking segment Hadid & # 39; s Story Story comes amid news that a baby with a boyfriend is waiting Zayn Malik. The couple, who met over the 2019 holidays, have yet to confirm the news of the pregnancy. However, reports claim that the stars are expecting a girl together later this year.