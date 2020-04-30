Gigi Hadid says that the closure of the coronavirus is a "pretty silver lining of hope" to enjoy the pregnancy

Instagram

Before the model confirms that she is really expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, her mother Yolanda shares in another interview her enthusiasm for becoming a grandmother in September.

Gigi hadid she has broken her silence about her rumored pregnancy. Days after reports of her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik She came out, the 25-year-old model confirmed the happy news and shared her thoughts on the silver lining of the coronavirus blockade to her current situation.

Making an appearance in "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon", the older sister of Bella Hadid was congratulated by the host Jimmy Fallon for her pregnancy In response, she said radiantly, "Obviously, we wish we had announced it on our own terms. We are very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's good wishes and support."

When advised to be present throughout the entire process of her pregnancy, the former model from Victoria & # 39; s Secret admitted: "I'm trying." Referring to the global crisis caused by COVID-19, he added: "Especially during this time, it is a positive side to be at home and to be together, and to really experience it day by day."

Speaking of pregnancy cravings, Gigi spilled herself out of the surprise she received for her 25th birthday. "In the morning, my family brought a bagel cake of everything, which already left me speechless. My craving has been all bagels," he said. "Like a whole day bun. I was so excited that my birthday cake was a whole bun."

"Then I discovered that Buddy [Valastro], the 'Cake Boss', made my cake," he continued to share details. "I don't know if it was my hormones right now or just like emotional quarantine, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about Buddy making my cake."

Before Gigi came out to confirm her pregnancy, her mother Yolanda Hadid He talked about it in another interview. Although she admitted that she was "still surprised" by the news of her daughter "The real housewives of Beverly Hills"Alum expressed her enthusiasm for being a grandmother for the first time in the near future.

During an interview with the Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard, the ex-wife of David Foster She said: "I am excited to be a grandmother in September, especially after I lost my mother so recently." She added: "But this is the beauty of life, a soul leaves us and a new one enters. We feel very blessed."