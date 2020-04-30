Gigi Hadid finally confirms pregnancy on Jimmy Fallon's show

As previously reported, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were rumored to be expecting their first child, but it turns out that the rumors are true. On April 28, Entertainment Tonight and TMZ alleged that the 25-year-old was pregnant and about to have her first baby with former Director Zayn Malik.

A source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight claimed that Gigi has kept the news a secret for many weeks, and is currently in the process for a few months. Fans of the couple have been shocked by the news, considering the intermittent nature of their relationship.

The source explained that the breakup between the artist and the model never really affected their romance, in fact, it actually helped strengthen it.

When they finally got back together, it was as if the romance never stopped. Suddenly they realized that what they had was so special and they quickly resumed where things stayed. Just days after news of the pregnancy reached the mainstream media, it was revealed that she was expecting a girl.

Instead of relying on the media to tell the story, Zayn and Gigi have officially spread the news during their appearance on the aforementioned television show. Gigi and Zayn said they would have liked to reveal the news on their own terms, but either way, they are delighted to talk about it.

Hadid mentioned the pandemic, stating that it was great that she and Zayn were able to be together right now, without being bothered by professional activities and prior commitments. As fans of the couple know, they've been much more visible lately, even when Zayn celebrated her 25th birthday with Bella and her other friends.

A source who spoke to E! News in the recent past claimed that Zayn had been talking to Gigig repeatedly in the past few months, and she decided to give him another chance. She reportedly always had feelings for him, but the time between them was "necessary,quot;.

As fans of the super celebrity couple know, Gigi and Zayn first started the romance rumors in November 2015.



