Gigi Hadid confirmed her pregnancy to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show,quot;

"We are very excited, happy and grateful for everyone's good wishes."
On Wednesday, Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda confirmed to Dutch celebrity news program RTL Boulevard that Gigi is expecting a baby with Zayn Malik.
Now that the news is exciting, Gigi has finally spoken publicly about her pregnancy.
In a preview of Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy FallonGigi shared that she is eager to be a mother, but wishes she had been the one to share the great news.
"Obviously, you know, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we are very excited, happy and grateful for everyone's good wishes," he said.
He also shared that being quarantined allows him to take a break from work and focus on preparing for motherhood. "During this time, it's a nice glimmer of hope that we can be home and together, and really experience [motherhood] day by day."
I can't wait to see Gigi and Zayn become parents! You can watch the full interview tonight on NBC.
