Germany tightens Hezbollah ban

BERLIN [AP] – Germany on Thursday banned the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah from carrying out any activity on its territory and declared the group a terrorist organization, in one measure, long sought by Israel and the United States, which hits its ability to operate in Europe.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer ordered raids on four mosques and organizations suspected of being linked to Hezbollah, as well as some private addresses, as part of the measures.
"Hezbollah's activities violate criminal law and the organization opposes the concept of international understanding, be it in its political, social or military structures," the interior ministry said in a statement.
Britain classified all of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization last year, a tightening of politics that aligned it with countries like the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia and, within the European Union, the Netherlands.
In Germany last year, a group of lawmakers lobbied Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to take a tougher stance against the group by including her political organization in the ban to ensure it could not raise funds in Germany, citing special responsibility from the country of Israel due to Nazi-era atrocities against the Jews.
Hezbollah started out as a clandestine militant group that waged an insurgency against the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon, which ended in 2000. Since then, it has been virulently anti-Israel while accumulating greater power in Lebanon and more recently in Iraq and Syria. . his fighters intervened to help President Bashar al-Assad defeat the rebels seeking to expel him.
The group, backed by Iran, is the strongest military force in Lebanon, with thousands of trained fighters and more than 100,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel. His opponents accuse him of using violence, including political assassinations, to consolidate his political power, while his supporters in Lebanon praise him as part of the "resistance,quot; against Israeli and American policies in the region.
The United States designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization in 1997, but European countries have generally taken a softer approach, allowing European policymakers and diplomats to continue to meet with group officials. Hezbollah itself has consistently rejected any differentiation between its military and political activities.
Under German law, the country cannot completely ban a foreign organization, but Thursday's move has the equivalent effect, making it impossible for Hezbollah to raise money and spread propaganda, either online in person.
Germany's intelligence services believe the group has up to 1,050 followers in the country. Although they meet secretly in mosques or cultural clubs, they openly advertise their association on the Internet.
The terrorism designation prohibits any public display of the organization's symbols, whether during demonstrations, in print, or online. It also allows authorities to seize funds and investigate associated subgroups.
Richard Grenell, the US Ambassador. USA In Germany, which has long lobbied for Berlin to act against the group, welcomed the move. "The world is a little bit safer," he said. wrote On twitter.
Among the symbols of the group that are now banned are a yellow flag with a fist holding an assault rifle, previously seen at an annual anti-Israel rally that draws thousands of protesters in Berlin. The city had moved in recent years to ban the flag display during the march, which this year is slated for mid-May, although it is unclear whether it will continue due to restrictions on public life due to the coronavirus.
"Germany should no longer offer a haven for supporters of an Islamist organization that, fueled by a deep hatred of Jews, incites people to violence and funds terror," said Josef Schuster, head of the Jewish Council in Germany, in response to the ban.
Israel's ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff also praised what he said. described on Twitter as a "welcome and meaningful decision,quot;, and urged policy makers in Brussels to do the same, adding: "Hezbollah's persistent threats against Israel's security and its efforts to undermine stability in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq Yemen and more demand a firm and decisive resolution. " answer."
Ben Hubbard contributed reports from Beirut, Lebanon.
%MINIFYHTML985c1974c7b52487eaea35a13283c6e313%