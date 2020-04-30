Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 will arrive in the second half of 2020 – BGR

Samsung released its first quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 29.

Despite market uncertainty surrounding smartphone demand, Samsung says it will launch new Note and folding phone models in the second half of 2020.

Samsung also says it will expand the adoption of 5G to mass-market phones.

The current novel coronavirus pandemic has messed up the entire planet, and as such countless product release dates are now in the air. Apple was initially expected to unveil its second-generation iPhone SE at an event in March, but the launch was delayed several weeks due to the health crisis. But despite potential supply chain problems and lack of demand, phone makers are pushing ahead with plans to launch flagship phones this year, and on Wednesday, Samsung doubled its commitment to launch more phones in 2020.

In a earnings report for the first quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, Samsung Electronics announced that revenue fell 7.6% from the previous quarter due to "weak seasonality,quot; for the display business and the effects of COVID-19 . Operating profit also fell for the same reasons, but memory gains actually increased. Currency movements had little effect on the company's earnings as the strength of the US dollar and euro against the won was offset by weaker currencies in emerging markets.

As for the smartphone market, while COVID-19 hampered demand for new devices, Samsung says it maintained "solid profitability,quot; on the back of sales for the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip. The company also suggested that, despite the uncertainty, it still plans to launch new phones in the second half of the year:

For the second half, amid uncertainties, including the possibility of a protracted pandemic, competition in the market is forecast to intensify as manufacturers struggle to recover from weakness in the first half. The company will continue to offer differentiated products in the premium segment. with the launch of new folding models and Note. The company also plans to improve product competitiveness by expanding the adoption of 5G to mass-market smartphones and improving operational efficiency in all areas throughout R,amp;D, production, supply, channel, and marketing.

Although Samsung did not mention any of the foldable or Note models it plans to launch in 2020, the leaks and previous reports lead us to believe that the company is referring to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2. The Note 20 has been the subject of many leaks. in recent weeks, and is expected to feature a similar design to the Galaxy S20. As for the Galaxy Fold 2, leaks hint that the sequel to Samsung's first flexible-screen phone will have a bigger screen, three rear cameras, and a cheaper price than its predecessor.

