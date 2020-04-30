Fox orders remote reality series "Celebrity Watch Party" – Up News Info

British entertainment format Glasses box He's having a second chance in the United States after Fox ordered a celebrity adaptation.

The station is launching ten-part series Celebrity Watch Party on May 7 at 8pm with stars like Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor and Raven-Symoné.

The program produced by Studio Lambert, which features people recorded watching television, has been a long-running hit in the UK, where it airs on Channel 4. It has been particularly evidence of COVID-19 as the producers have been able to follow filming going through the pandemic with remote shots. C4 has produced a number of UK celebrity versions, largely for charity, with characters including Noel Gallagher, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.

The format previously issued in the US USA How The village sofa in Bravo running for four seasons between 2013 and 2016 with normal people watching their favorite shows.

The celebrities, who also include Joe Buck, Master P, and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, and Robert and Kym Herjavec, will film themselves and their families reacting to shows and news events.

Studio Lambert, backed by All3Media, is the company behind Netflix The circle and CBS " Undercover Boss. Celebrity Watch Party is an executive produced by Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, Becca Walker, Jack Burgess, Mike Cotton and Tania Alexander.

"Celebrity Watch Party it's a fantastically innovative, smart, and culturally relevant format that brings families together to celebrate the best movies, entertainment shows, and television news on any given week, "said Rob Wade, president of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment. incredible personalities who invite us into their homes and sofas for an hour of pure fun with them, their families and the spectators at home. "

"We are delighted that many famous people love the idea of ​​this show and want to be a part of it," added Lambert. "It is a program that affirms the indispensable role of television in the fabric of people's lives and the way it is at the center of the nation's weekly conversation, especially in these unusual times."