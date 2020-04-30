Fortnite World Cup 2020 has been canceled

the Fortnite The World Cup is the last event to be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Today, Epic Games revealed the next roadmap for competitive FortniteAnd, unfortunately, that included news that all events will take place online for the foreseeable future. "Due to the limitations of online competition between regions, there will be no Fortnite World Cup in 2020 ”, wrote the developer in a tweet.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, it's unclear when in-person tournaments could reoccur, but the developer is apparently not giving up on the concept. "We don't know when it will be practical to return to major global events in person, but we hope to be able to implement some form of Fortnite World Cup in 2021, "says Epic.

First Fortnite The World Cup took place last July at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, where Kyle "Bugha,quot; Giersdorf (16 years old) won the main event and won $ 3 million in prizes. He even made an appearance in Tonight's show. It was a massive event that led many to believe that electronic sports would become an important part of Fortnite go ahead, although that never fully materialized, despite the subsequent launch of the Fortnite Champion series.

That said, while the grand showcase has been canceled, the season-based one Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) will continue this year, as will regular cash cups and other third-party events. Like a little silver lining, Epic says which will return to official broadcasts for the FNCS, beginning this season. The first competition begins at 1PM ET on Saturday, May 2 on Twitch and YouTube.

Outside of the competitive scene, Fortnite It has seen a resurgence in recent times, thanks in large part to a great virtual concert tour by Travis Scott and a new violence-free mode called party royale.