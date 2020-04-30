Fort Worth Businesses Eligible for Microloans – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The City of Fort Worth announced Wednesday that it is working with PeopleFund to launch the Business Resilience Microcredit Program.

The program is prepared to provide at least $ 850,000 to eligible companies in Fort Worth that are being affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payrolls or accounts payable, or to cover other bills that cannot be paid due to the pandemic, the city explained in a press release.

While maximum loan amounts can reach $ 50,000, at least half of these loans will be $ 15,000 or less, and at least 60% of loan proceeds will go to minority-owned businesses and those with low incomes. low to moderate.

Businesses are eligible for these loans if:

The business has a physical address established in Fort Worth.

The business is up-to-date with city and county property taxes.

Additional loan terms:

Zero interest rate and no payments for the first six months, after which there will be an interest rate of 5% or less.

The loans are fully amortized over a total term of up to 78 months.

Loans can be prepaid at any time without penalty.

These loans can be combined with other PeopleFund programs.

Finally, all applicants are required to apply for available federal assistance before applying for the Business Resilience Microloan Program. PeopleFund can provide assistance with those applications as needed.

Businesses can apply for the Business Resilience Microcredit Program on the PeopleFund website.

