A former Honduran police chief was charged Thursday in federal court in New York with helping to send tons of cocaine to the United States at the behest of the Honduran president and his brother.
Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares, widely known as "El Tigre,quot;, was named police chief in 2012 as part of a radical campaign to clean up a corrupt department, despite having previously faced murder charges.
The president's brother was convicted of drug trafficking in New York last year and is expected to be sentenced in June.
The case against the former police chief is another blow to the Honduran president, who has not been charged but is mentioned in court records as a conspirator. Prosecutors accused him in court records in other cases of accepting drug money in exchange for protecting a smuggler from criminal charges.
The president is now in an increasingly stringent circle of allegations, with charges against the former police chief, as well as the conviction of his brother, and charges last December against another prominent trafficker linked to the president.
In the latter case, the President is accused of helping advance Mr. Bonilla's career in exchange for protecting drug shipments.
Mr. Bonilla, whose whereabouts are unknown, did not respond to a request for comment. He has not been arrested.
A spokesman for the Honduran president did not respond to a request for comment on the new case. Shortly after the charges were announced, Mr. Hernández posted tweets about the coffee growers.
Hernández has denied the previous allegations. President Trump spoke to him as recently as last week, he said on Twitter.
"We work together on the southern border," Trump wrote in a tweet last week. "I will help you with your request for Fans and Tests."
According to informants who pleaded guilty and cooperated in exchange for lighter sentences, the president's brother was paying Bonilla for allowing cocaine shipments to pass through checkpoints.
Among the informants who provided information against Mr. Bonilla was a drug trafficker who pleaded guilty to a variety of charges, including "causing 56 murders," according to the federal complaint.
One of the informants told authorities that Mr. Bonilla "was very violent,quot; and that the Hernández brothers entrusted him with "special tasks, including killings,quot;.
According to the complaint, Mr. Bonilla once arranged the murder of a rival drug dealer at the behest of the President's brother. Bonilla later told local media that the murder was a well-planned surprise attack with grenade launchers, M-16s, and Galil assault rifles.
"As alleged, this was a flagrant and horrible violation of the Bonilla-Valladares oath to protect the citizens of Honduras," Wendy Woolcock, special agent for the Drug Control Association, said in a statement.
Mr. Bonilla was not charged with murder.
In 2002, the Honduran Police internal affairs unit prepared a report accusing Mr. Bonilla of three murders or enforced disappearances in the late 1990s, when he was head of the regional police. The report also tied him to 11 other deaths.
"I can't be on top of everything," he said. “Sometimes things get away from me. I'm human."
He was tried in one case and acquitted. The other cases went nowhere.
The head of internal affairs who prepared the report. He went public, saying that after investigating the deaths and disappearances, his bosses took his investigators and the gasoline budget because Mr. Bonilla had a lot of influence. She began to pay for the fuel herself, and then her bosses took her vehicle.
If convicted of the charges in the new case, Mr. Bonilla faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.