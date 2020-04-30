Former Florida Governor Andrew Gillum and his wife & # 39; supposedly solved things & # 39;!

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and his wife are reportedly working things out, according to a person who says he has inside knowledge. MTO news received the news that Andrew and his wife are reportedly in quarantine along with their children, and are "solving everything."

(see them in the video above)

Last month, it emerged that Andrew was trapped inside a Miami hotel room filled with methamphetamine and naked gay men. Andrew came out and admitted he was inside, but claims he was "drunk." The former Florida gubernatorial candidate never referred to why he was in a room, lying naked with a naked gay man.

Initially there were reports that Andrews' wife, the charming and super-smart R Jai Gillum, was planning to file for divorce. Now everything that is apparently on hold, MTO News is listening.

According to a person with internal knowledge about the political couple, the two have been in quarantine along with their three children. The source told MTO News that Andrew and his wife are "working on this."

The source suspects that the Gillums marriage could be saved.