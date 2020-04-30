Home Entertainment Former Florida Governor Andrew Gillum and his wife & # 39; supposedly...

Former Florida Governor Andrew Gillum and his wife & # 39; supposedly solved things & # 39;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and his wife are reportedly working things out, according to a person who says he has inside knowledge. MTO news received the news that Andrew and his wife are reportedly in quarantine along with their children, and are "solving everything."

(see them in the video above)

Last month, it emerged that Andrew was trapped inside a Miami hotel room filled with methamphetamine and naked gay men. Andrew came out and admitted he was inside, but claims he was "drunk." The former Florida gubernatorial candidate never referred to why he was in a room, lying naked with a naked gay man.

Ad nordvpn

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©