"For the past two years I have known him as a friend … a father." – Alia Bhatt



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in a relationship for almost two years. The duo has become strong and it is not only their bond that makes this couple special, but also the bond they share with each other's parents. Alia accompanied Ranbir Kapoor to New York last year to check on Rishi Kapoor's health when he was battling leukemia and from the moment he returned to India, the actress frequently continued to meet him with Ranbir.



Today, when Rishi Kapoor passed away, the actress was seen leading from the front to make sure everything was in place and that the family was together in these difficult times. Alia was even clicked to comfort Neetu Kapoor during the cremation ceremony. Alia turned to Instagram to share multiple posts expressing her feelings for Rishi Kapoor and called him a father figure.

Take a look at the posts below.