Florida to begin reopening businesses on Monday with restrictions

Bradley Lamb
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he will reopen the state on Monday, but with restrictions.

"We will get Florida back on its feet using a safe, smart and step-by-step approach," DeSantis said Wednesday.

He explained that restaurants and commercial spaces could allow customers to enter, but only at 25% of their capacity. Restaurants can offer outdoor seating if tables are 6 feet away.

