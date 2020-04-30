Florida to begin reopening businesses on Monday with restrictions

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he will reopen the state on Monday, but with restrictions.

"We will get Florida back on its feet using a safe, smart and step-by-step approach," DeSantis said Wednesday.

He explained that restaurants and commercial spaces could allow customers to enter, but only at 25% of their capacity. Restaurants can offer outdoor seating if tables are 6 feet away.

Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties have been excluded from the new rules.

The rules of social distancing must also be followed.

He continued: "Outdoor transmission, as far as we have seen, has been more difficult than the transition controlled by the indoor climate … I think it is practically difficult to make social distancing," said the governor. "I think indoor environments are more prone to streaming, so while I could have done it in phase one, I think prudence dictates that we go a little slower."