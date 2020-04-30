Flashback: when Taapsee Pannu spoke about co-star Rishi Kapoor in an interview with Filmfare

Rishi Kapoor kept the big screen buzzing like a live wire in the last years of his life. With movies like Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons, and Mulk, the actor did what he loved to the end of his life. One of his most acclaimed works was in Anubhav Sinha's Mulk, which also starred in Taapsee Pannu. As the actor mourned us, we took him back to this 2018 interview where Taapsee Pannu spoke about Rishi Kapoor after the release of Mulk.

The actress spoke of him in amazement and said, “Rishi ji is very grumpy, but you must capture that state of mind. He has that Punjabi attitude that is very commonly seen in many Punjabi like us. I am a Punjabi, so I understand your mood very well. He is actually a very sweet-hearted person. He is very friendly. When he's happy, he's really happy and doesn't mind showing that. I really enjoyed your company. Whenever there was no filming on the set of Mulk, he used to tell us really funny stories about Raj Kapoor hee. He presented his book to me and signed it. He has a good Punjabi humor and laughs freely like a true Punjabi. He is quite direct, if he does not like something, he will say it openly and when he likes something, he will praise him sincerely. In Mulk there was a scene where I argued a lot with the judge. It was a high octane scene. Immediately after I sat down after the scene, Rishiji, who was in the witness box, started clapping even before the scene was not cut. The director said that they cannot keep this scene in the movie, as it was a very serious scene. Rishiji started arguing with the director about why they can't stay with him. "

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in The Body, which launched in December 2019. The actor will be forever missed for his contribution to the cinema.