First photos: the last Rishi Kapoor rites performed in the presence of friends and family

The entire country is still in shock after hearing the news about veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor succumbed to leukemia after fighting it for over two years. The actor was admitted to a Mumbai hospital and from this morning his close friends and family began to arrive to offer their condolences. The actor's last rites began in Mumbai and an ambulance carrying Rishi Kapoor's mortal remains was clicked out of the hospital and later also to the crematorium.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Abhishek Bachchan were some of the few people who were seen at the site of the last rites. The entire clan left in separate cars but at the same time from the hospital to reach the crematorium. We bring you the first photos of the place, take a look. RIP Rishi Kapoor.