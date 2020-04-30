Finnish goalkeeper Justus Annunen signs with Avalanche

The Avalanche signed impressive young goalkeeper Justus Annunen on Thursday with a three-year starter contract.

Annunen, a 20-year-old Finnish professional, is Colorado's fourth contract goalkeeper for next season, along with NHLers Pavel Francouz and Philipp Grubauer and minor league regular Adam Werner.

