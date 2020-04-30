Finnish goalkeeper Justus Annunen signs with Avalanche

The Avalanche signed impressive young goalkeeper Justus Annunen on Thursday with a three-year starter contract.

Annunen, a 20-year-old Finnish professional, is Colorado's fourth contract goalkeeper for next season, along with NHLers Pavel Francouz and Philipp Grubauer and minor league regular Adam Werner.

The 6-foot-4-foot-tall Annunen will likely compete with Werner for the No. 1 job for the AHL Colorado Eagles next season.

Annunen is already a proven professional. He is 15-5-3 for Karpat in Finland's top professional league, ranking first in both save percentage (.929) and goal average against (1.77). He set the league record for the longest shutout streak of 302 minutes, five seconds, from September 21 to October 23.

Annunen was selected by Colorado at No. 64 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft and starred for Finland at the recent World Youth Championships in the Czech Republic. He had a shutout of 30 saves to defeat Team EE. USA 1-0 in the quarterfinals on January 2.

Shortly before being recruited by the Avs, Annunen helped Finland capture the gold medal at the 2018 U18 World Championship.