Find out why 50 Cent won't let Roddy Ricch into your home

50 cents recently detained by Great guy& # 39; Neighborhood & # 39 ;, in which he received five specific quarantine questions. One of which was about someone who would be denied entry if they wanted to enter the rapper's "In Da Club" house in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, and Fiddy had an unexpected response to the investigation.

"Probably Roddy RicchFiddy said in the Wednesday April 29 interview after hesitating for a moment. He added: "It is too popular. There are too many children around, too many germs. "It was surprising that 50 didn't name their nemesis, like You're the boss.

The next question was "Power"Actor / creator to choose between two of the most important figures of his career". There are two people, you can only give 1 mask to this person. You see it Dr dre and you see Eminem. Who do you give that mask to?

Fofty called it a "fould question" before giving a very diplomatic response. "I would give Em my mask," he shared. "And I'd give Dre my mask. If I had a mask, I'd give him mine."

In related news, Fif invited fans to a music video for "Hate Bein & # 39; Sober", Keef boss2012 song with him and Wiz Khalifa. The images, directed by Elf Riera, saw Fif spitting bars in the desert. He noted that Chief Keef was unable to make it to filming for some reason and that was probably why the video was never released prior to this.

Fans were excited about the new video. Damn, I was waiting for this. I was watching your concert tonight. Someone else thought the images were "lit".