Filmfare selects exclusive quotes from the late Rishi Kapoor, revealing his inimitable candor

On the role of wife Neetu in his life

"This is the first time that I say it in print … Whatever it is in life, apart from my mother, it is due to Neetu: my work, my being, my family ties, I owe everything to her " She has been the only inspiration behind my goals and made me achieve them. She is the reason behind my mental stability. For an actor to remain sane, the home environment must be peaceful. I appreciate the way you have groomed my children and your unwavering love for my family, especially my mother. "

On the similarity between the Kapoor family and that of Kapoor & Sons

“My father Raj Kapoor sang the song Chaand si mehbooba (Himalay Ki Godmein) for my mother Krishnaji during family dinners where Shammi uncle and Shahsi uncle would also be present. Dad also sang Bahut diya dene wale ne tujhko (Soorat Aur Seerat). Mom would keep calling him to eat and he would want to keep drinking. Then, jokingly, he would fall at his feet and sing Charnon mein, charnon mein tere (Duniya Na Bhaye). And I'd be filming all of this. Also, my father once told me that his grandfather would ask him to get him naughty books. Perhaps grandparents and grandchildren are best friends. "

In getting old

"Given my lifestyle, I won't live that long. But people say that if I do, I will see myself as my Dadu character in Kapoor & Sons. Although I hope I don't behave like him, a spoiled kid."

About his memories of RK Studio

“I walked around R.K Studios as a child. I would go to the makeup room, paint a mustache with a pencil, and admire myself in the mirror. Shashi's (Kapoor) uncle said that every time my mother (Krishna Raj Kapoor) beat me up, she would run to the mirror to see how she looked when she cried. Every time I misbehaved, I was placed on top of a closet as punishment. Instead of freaking me out, I'd start pranks like Dharmendra from there. ”

On being a lucky co-star

“I made 11 movies with Neetu and more than six movies with Tina Munim and Juhi Chawla. I have worked with many newcomers. Although the movies would be hits, interestingly enough, I would never pair with them again, as Ranjeeta says. (Laila Majnu), Kajal Kiran (Hum Kissise Kum Nahin) Jaya PradaSargam—Rishi was paired with her after five years in Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani) Manufacturers would say: ‘Take a new girl in front of him. Kharcha bhi nahin hoga, lucky bhi hai, aur film bhi shawl jaayegi. There was no other star to bear the burden with me. "

In playing the second violin to the hero

"They signed me up for a movie to bring romance and music because it was the era of the 'action' hero. I would get the raw deal; I often ended up playing the second violin for the hero. But it was fine with me … Achha kiya, bura kiya… I believe in moving forward. I enjoyed every movie I made; They charged me a fee for it. I did my best. "



In son Ranbir Kapoor

“I am his father, not his secretary. I don't talk to their producers or listen to their stories. Raj Kapoor never did that for me, why should he do it for Ranbir? Yes, I am there to guide you. Yes, I manage your money. Ladka girega, sambhlega, phir uthkar chalega. "

On his bond with Ranbir Kapoor

"I am sure he loves me. But he is the son of a mother. He is closer to Neetu. He was out working when he was growing up. We are not friends … it is a father-son relationship. He respects me and I respect him. I respect him. This was what my father shared with his father and what I shared with mine. I hope this tradition continues. I don't want him to cross that line. We are not slapping friends. "



On having no business

"God was kind not to hesitate. I was focused on my career as Neetu was on children. I didn't need to do anything to gain publicity … Yes, I was amazed at myself. No longer! She bullies me instead.

About his love for wine

"I don't know why people make a problem with my alcohol consumption. I'm fond of the good life and as long as I don't get into my professional life, it's fine. I don't drink on sets. I don't let alcohol affect my appearance on the screen. If you say I've put on weight because of alcohol, then I don't buy that. It's in my genes … I work hard and drink to rest. People say I've been very loyal to Neetu. That's because I chose the came on women! "



On his soft bond with his wife Neetu Kapoor

"Yes, I have softened. Neetu and I have sailed. Like any other couple, we had fights. It is natural for two people living under one roof to have a different opinion. Neetu once asked why India and Pakistan were always with each other. I said, "Teri aur meri nahin banti (you and I don't get along) and you're talking about two countries." But yes, we have grown over time. I enjoy my alcohol. But sometimes it can become a problem. I love food. And I don't get my kind of food at home. Then I have to cheat outside. My mother was a great anchor for my father. Neetu is the same with me. But I am not talking about my professional life with her. I prefer to gossip, talk about food … or fight with it. My stability lies in that. "