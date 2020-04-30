Filmfare Recommends: The Best Rishi Kapoor Movies As A Star

Rishi Kapoor began his life in the movies as a child seen in the song Pyar hua iqrar hua hai from his father's movie Shree 420 (1955). He was only three years old at the time. He made his adult debut with Bobby (1973) and one of the most formidable romantic heroes was born with the film. He fell in love with girls on screen for the next 30 years and looked good doing it. Her charm, her personality never faded. He had been battling cancer for the past two years, and although he returned after spending a year in New York, good health seemed to have abandoned him. He passed away suddenly this morning, leaving us all heartbroken at his loss. As a tribute, we present a list of his best films from the years in which he played the protagonist. He may no longer be with us in body, but he will remain with us in spirit forever through his films …

Raj (Rishi Kapor) is the son of a wealthy businessman (Pran), while Bobby is the daughter of a fisherman (Prem Nath). It is love at first sight for both Raj and Bobby, but his father disapproves, thinking that Bobby and his father are seeking his wealth. The two teenagers decide to flee and are captured by Prem Chopra, who wants to earn Raj's father's reward. After being rescued from him, they want to end their lives and jump together into a waterfall. While Bobby's father saves Raj, she is saved by her father, and the differences are reconciled. The film was a musical success for Laxmikant-Pyarelal and songs like Hum tum ek kamre mein band ho, main shayar to nahi, and Mujhe kuch kehna hai are still popular today.

The film followed the basic plot points of the American hit Some Like It Hot (1959) and had both Rishi and Paintal dragged along. It must be said that both seemed as pretty as the girls. Two jobless musicians Dev (Rishi Kapoor) and Salim (Paintal) witness a murder in a cemetery and are seen by villains. To save themselves, they decide to dress up as girls and sign up for a girl band that will go to Kashmir on a train. Reetu (Neetu Singh) is a singer for the band and wants to marry a rich man, and Dev pretends to be a millionaire to impress her. Meanwhile, a true millionaire, Rajendra Nath, falls in love with Salim. After having many misadventures, they can be saved from the clutches of villains and can also take revenge.

Ajay (Rishi Kapoor), Vikram (Rakesh Roshan) and Nisha (Neetu Singh) are schoolboys. While Vikram always does mischief, Ajay is more studious, but slowly joins Vikram in his pranks as well. They write a fake extortion letter to a wealthy man in hopes of taking some money from him. However, first, the rich man and the Vikram end up dead. It turns out that Vikram and his girlfriend were running an extortion racket and she is also killed. Now Ajay and Nisha are being harassed by the police on one side and Vikram's boss on the other. They have to use all their resources to prove their innocence and catch the real killers. The way they do it forms the crux of the story. RD Burman gave the music and the film has sparkling numbers like Ek main aur ek tu, Khullam khulla pyar karenge and Hamne tumko dekha.

Director: Harnam Singh RawailCast: Rishi Kapoor, Ranjeeta Kaur, Danny Dengzongpa, Aruna Irani, Asrani, Raza Murad

The film is based on the legendary Arabian tale of Layla and Majnun. Laila (Ranjeeta) and Majnu (Rishi Kapoor) have loved each other since they were children. His love was divinely ordained in the sense that if one was hurt, the other would feel the pain immediately. They separated because they belonged to different clans and were raised in different places. After growing up, they meet by chance and immediately fall in love once again. Majnu goes into exile when he takes revenge for his father's death by killing Laila's brother. She is married to a prince. The two lovers seem destined to be denied a union in life. Madan Mohan passed away and Jaidev finished the score for the film. The film was a musical success, with songs like Tere dar pe aaya hoon, Hoke mayoos tere dar se, Ab agar hum se and Llikh kar tera naam zameen to rule the waves.

Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

Director: Yash Chopra.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Raakhee, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh

A poet, Amit Malhotra (Amitabh Bachchan), is in love with Pooja (Raakhee). But Pooja's parents arrange her marriage to an architect, Vijay Khanna (Shashi Kapoor). Heartbroken, Amit joins his father's business and then marries Anjali (Waheeda Rehman), has a daughter named Pinky (Neetu Singh) from a previous relationship. Another daughter Sweety (Naseem) is born from this marriage. Rishi Kapoor plays Vicky, the son of Pooja who flirts with Pinky and Sweety but loves Pinky. She wants to bond with her birth mother, but Anjali does not recognize her, fearing for their marriage. What follows is a storm of emotions that threatens to engulf everyone. Rishi brought a touch of fun and lather to this otherwise heavy romance. The film has two of Sahir's best ghazals, Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai and Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon. Khayyam composed the music.

Doosra Aadmi (1977)

Director: Ramesh Talwar

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Shashi Kapoor, Raakhee

The film explored the concept of obsessive love. Nisha (Raakhee), a name known in advertising, accepts Buck Karan's (Rishi Kapoor) job offer at his new agency because it reminds him of his dead boyfriend (Shashi Kapoor). It would have been nice if Karan was single, but he's just married and his growing closeness threatens to break his marriage to Timsi (Neetu Singh). The movie begins high above, where Karan is seen beating up a black and blue boy after he misbehaves with Timsi during Holi. All lovers of Kabir Singh, take note. The ending, however, is somewhat tragic, with Karan desperately wanting Nisha to be in her life and she resists his pleas as she doesn't want their marriage to break up. It was one of the most realistic representations of the actor until then.

Loving Akbar Anthony (1977)

Director: Manmohan Desai

Cast: Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi, Nirupa Roy

It is a classic story of three brothers separated from childhood and raised to follow different beliefs, uniting as they grew up and demanding revenge against the people who had harmed them. It had romance, action, comedy in equal measure, and this one-size-fits-all approach went a long way toward the film's stupendous success. Rishi played the younger brother, who is a musician, and therefore the responsibility for providing the musical aspects of the film fell on his shoulders. He had three qawwalis, the sparkling Tayyab ali pyar ka dushman, the romantic Parda hai parda and the Sufi, Shirdi wale Sai Baba, filmed on him. Her comic moment with Bachchan was also worth noting.

Sargam (1979)

Director: K Viswanath

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada became an overnight sensation after the release of this musical. Its classical beauty was compared to the statues of Ajanta. It was a remake of K Viswanath's previous telugu film Siri Siri Muvva (1976). Rishi Kapoor played the lead actor in the film. Jaya Prada reprized her role as a silent dancer in the film. She dazzled the Hindi cinema audience with her classic dances. Laxmikant-Pyarelal gave many wonderful songs in the movie. The song Dafli Wale, where Rishi apparently played the real instrument, sung by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar became very popular and has not even lost its magic even now.

Karz (1980)

Director: Subhash Ghai

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Simi Garewal, Tina Munim, Raj Kiran, Prem Nath, and Pran

This thriller was inspired by the reincarnation of Peter Proud (1975). It was a true blue musical, despite its macabre theme. Laxmikant Pyarelal songs like Om shanti Om, Ek haseena thi, Dard-e-dil, Main solah baras ki are still popular today. Rishi Kapoor played a pop singer and he dancing on a rotating disk-shaped stage was pure kitsch. The reincarnation theme turned out to be a hit with the public, as did Rishi-Tina's Jodi and Simi Garewal's portrayal of an intriguing gold digger, who apparently refused to grow old. The film offered chills and emotions in equal measure.

Prem Rog (1982)

Director: Raj Kapoor

Cast: Shammi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure

The film struck a blow against ancient customs and preached that one should learn to move along with changing times. Devdhar (Rishi Kapoor) is an orphan raised by Bade Thakur (Shammi Kapoor). He was sent to Bombay for further study and upon returning he discovers that his childhood friend Manorma (Padmini Kolhapure) has become a beautiful young woman. He falls in love with her, but due to the class difference he is unable to express his feelings. She is married to another Thakur, who sadly dies a day after the marriage, leaving her a widow. She is raped by her brother-in-law and then sent to live with her parents. Her vibrant personality takes a 360 degree turn and at this point, Devdhar re-enters her life to return her smile.

Tawaif (1985)

Director: BR Chopra

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Rati Agnihotri, Poonam Dhillon, Deepak Parashar

He was a Muslim social who spread the rehabilitation of prostitutes in society. Dawood (Rishi Kapoor) is in love with upcoming writer Kaynat (Poonam Dhillon). Due to certain circumstances, he ends up giving refuge to Sultana (Rati Agnihotri), who is a prostitute by profession. Soon, he is asked to affirm that Sultana is his wife. She wins over everyone with her charm and intelligence and takes on this new role like a duck overboard, knowing it won't last long. She soon develops feelings for the naive Dawood, who also likes her. The question is, will society accept it after knowing its reality? Rishi played not a typical Hindi movie hero, but an ordinary man caught in extraordinary circumstances, and that must have been a refreshing change for him.

Saagar (1985)

Director: Ramesh Sippy

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Kamal Haasan

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Saagar regained the Bobby pairing of Rishi and Dimple again after 12 years. The movie was a love triangle with Kamal Haasan playing the man who loved her from afar since childhood. Rishi plays the role of a wealthy family who falls in love with her at first sight and vice versa. Dimple was a pleasure to see him and he looked sexy as always, even after a span of twelve years. There's a flicker done with good taste and you'll miss it in her topless scene in the movie. While his chemistry was far from a perfect movie, RD Burman's sublime performances and music make it a must-see even now.

Ek Chadar Maili Si (1986)

Director: Sukhwant Dhadda

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Kulbhushan Kharbanda

The film is based on a novel by Rajinder Singh Bedi that has the same name. Bedi received a Sahitya Akademi Award for it. It is based on the practice of marrying a woman to her brother-in-law after the death of her husband. Hema Malini played bhabhi while Rishi played his young devar. At first, they find it difficult to accept the new reality, but then they adapt to it. It was a movie that went up and down the emotional ladder and gave Rishi a chance to do something different than the rules of the loving boy he was getting. The change in equations between him and Hema manifests itself through his emotions in a rather subtle way.

Nagina (1986)

Director: Harmesh Malhotra

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Prem Chopra

India's fascination with snakes is well known. In our mythologies, we find snakes that can change shape. Sridevi plays one of those snakes in the movie. Rishi Kapoor falls in love with her when she is in human form. He marries her and everything is fine for a while. But then Bhairo played by Amrish Puri appears and recognizes her true form. He wants to enslave her because she has knowledge of a secret gem that can make him the king of the world. He captures her and tortures her, but Rishi comes to rescue her and everything ends well. The movie was cheesy as they come, but the masses licked at the supernatural content.

Chandni (1989)

Director: Yash Chopra.

Cast: Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, Waheeda Rehman

The film is a classic love triangle but told with such sensitivity that it does not seem jaded. Rohit (Rishi Kapoor) meets Chandni (Sridevi) at a wedding and instantly falls in love with her. He wooes her relentlessly and she finally says yes to being married to him. He runs into an accident and is paralyzed on one side. Seeing that he can no longer be a good life partner for her, he dismisses her. She begins working at a travel agency where her boss, Lalit (Vinod Khanna), a widower, is injured by her. He chases her too, and after much reluctance at first, she finally says yes. Lalit goes to Switzerland, where she meets Rohit, who is receiving treatment there and they become friends. Rohit, getting fully fit, wants Chandni back into his life. When he finds out that she is engaged to his friend, he suppresses that desire. Again she meets an accident and seeing Chandni distressed by the whole thing, Lalit guesses the truth that she is still in love with Rohit. He sacrifices his own happiness for hers and she and Rohit finally marry.

Khoj (1989)

Director: Keshu Ramsay

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Danny Denzongpa, and Kimi Katkar

It was a thriller based on the British movie Chase A Crooked Shadow (1957). Ravi (Rishi Kapoor) comes to Kathmandu with his wife Anita (Kimi Katkar) to spend time together. When his wife disappears, he files a complaint with the police. Inspector Balbir (Naseeruddin Shah), who is in charge of the case, begins his investigation. Ravi receives a call from Father Anthony (Danny Denzongpa), from a nearby convent, telling him that his wife is in the convent. Both Ravi and Balbir are going to investigate. Ravi denies that the woman is his wife, but all the evidence collected by Balbir points to the fact that the woman is actually Ravi's wife. It is a whodunit that will keep you sitting on the edge of your seats until the end.

Henna (1991)

Director Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Zeba Bakhtiar, Ashwini Bhave

The film was conceptualized by Raj Kapoor, who even started filming it, but after his untimely death, his eldest son Randhir completed the film. It is a cross-border romance between an Indian man and a Pakistani girl. Chandra Prakash (Rishi Kapoor) lives in Srinagar and Ashwini Bhave will soon marry Chandni plate. On the same day of the engagement, he meets an accident and falls into a river that takes him to the Pakistan-occupied part of Kashmir. He loses his memory and is cared for by Henna (Zeba Bakhtiar) and his widowed father. Henna falls in love with him and wants to marry him. His marriage is arranged, but on the day of the marriage, he recovers his memory. Hearing this, the good-hearted villagers want to create a safe passage for him to return, but his attempt is thwarted by a jealous suitor of Henna who calls him an Indian spy. Henna finally gives up her life to achieve the freedom of her beloved.

Ajooba (1991)

Director: Shashi Kapoor, Gennadi Vasilyev

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sonam

Ajooba was a superhero movie made with Russian collaboration. Showing the top CGI work for the time you see in the movie is all thanks to Soviet CGI assistants. The film had a masked superhero named Ajooba, played by Amitabh Bachchan, who writes against the forces of darkness and fights evil. Rishi Kapoor played his trusted friend who helps him in every battle. Together they fight the evil forces of the vizier and woo Dimple and Sonam. Flying carpets, monsters, supernatural entities, magic swords and also a dolphin whom Ajooba considered his mother. The movie had all kinds of fantastic elements. And it really was a phenomenon never seen before.

Deewana (1992)

Director: Raj Kanwar

Cast: Rishi Kapoor Divya Bharti, Shah Rukh Khan, Amrish Puri, Mohnish Bahl

Ravi (Rishi Kapoor) falls in love with Kajal (Divya Bharti) when he first sees her, she was ardent and they finally get married. It seems that everyone was prepared for an ideal life, but then a tragedy occurs. Ravi's greedy uncle Pratap (Amrish Puri) and his cousin Narendra (Mohnish Bahl) arrange to have him killed. Kajal becomes a widow and her life seems to be over. They leave their city and settle elsewhere. At this moment, another young man, Raja (Shah Rukh Khan) enters the life of Kajals. Raja wants to marry her and has no problem with her being a widow. She has her mother-in-law's blessings and soon a new life begins. But Ravi is not dead and has been searching for his wife and mother ever since. He understands the situation and gives his blessings to the union. When his uncle threatens to destroy their lives again, he prepares for the ultimate sacrifice to bring peace to his loved ones.

Bol Radha Bol (1992)

Director: David Dhawan

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla

Rishi Kapoor played a double role in this movie. And he was appreciated as much as Kishan Malhotra and Tony Braganza. Kishan goes looking for business opportunities in a town and falls in love with a town girl, Radha. He starts bringing reforms to the village and even starts teaching people at night. When he returns home, he receives the surprise of his life. His mother passed away and, what is worse, there is a stranger who stood there pretending to be him. It is the whole ruse of his cousin Bhanu. How Kishan, with the help of Radha, overcomes the villains and turns them around the table, forms the crux of this comic thriller.

Dooni Chaar (2010)

Director Habib Faisal

Cast Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh

The film marked Habib Faisal's directorial debut. It also brought Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh back as a couple in movies after a gap of around 30 years. The film focuses on a middle-class school teacher who wants to buy a car for the happiness of his family. They offer him money to pass one of his students and he almost accepts the offer before his conscience pricks him. His honesty earns him the respect of the student's grandfather who is a wealthy merchant and who gives him money up front to teach his grandson math. The math teacher now uses that money as a down payment for his new car. But there is a catch. The car gets stuck in Delhi traffic and fondly remembers his old scooter which helped him get through traffic easily.