Felicity Huffman's daughter Sophia goes to the University of Pennsylvania after the college admission scandal

The eldest daughter of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy has reportedly been accepted to Carnegie Mellon University after taking SAT again after her mother's prison season.

Felicity Huffmanthe daughter of Sofia She has been accepted into college after taking the SAT again after her mother's 11 days in jail.

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days behind bars for planning to pay $ 15,000 to fix her oldest daughter's college entrance exam scores in an effort to secure her place at a higher university.

However, Sophia, who had no idea about her mother's plan, has now demonstrated her ability by retaking the exam and doing so well that she landed a spot at the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, according to the column by gossip from the New York Post. Page Six.

The 19-year-old hinted at her acceptance on Sunday, April 26, 2020 when she shared an image of the university's logo along with two smiling emojis in her Instagram Stories. He also added "CMU Drama & # 39; 24" in his biography.

Sophia hopes to follow her parents, Huffman and William H. Macy, in the world of acting, and will soon be seen in an episode of Jordan Peele& # 39; s "Twilight Zone"

The Hollywood couple is also the mother of 18-year-old Georgia, who is going to Vassar College in New York later this year.