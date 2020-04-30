Federal judge questions "social distancing,quot; at California immigration detention facilities – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Citing a "significant risk of harm,quot; from the spread of the coronavirus, a federal judge ordered the possible release of more than 400 ICE detainees from federal immigration detention facilities in Marysville and Bakersfield.

United States District Judge Vince Chhabria on Friday ordered officials from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service. USA Please provide information on the social distancing practices at the Yuba County Jail in Marysville and the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield on Friday or the process of releasing detainees to alleviate overcrowding will begin.

Many of the immigrants, who are in civil administrative detention while awaiting immigration hearings, "are still sleeping in barracks-style bedrooms within the reach of others," Chhabria wrote in issuing a temporary restraining order on Wednesday.

The order also requires ICE to provide information, including medical conditions, about immigrants at the two facilities.

Chhabria said she will then hold a series of two-week bail hearings, possibly with the assistance of several federal magistrates, to consider the release of individual detainees.

After that process, Chhabria said, she will hold a hearing on whether a preliminary injunction may be necessary to require a safe physical examination.

distancing between those who remain detained.

The judge said any release order for individual detainees will take into account medical conditions, whether the person is likely to appear for immigration hearings, and whether he has a criminal record.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

He ordered ICE to provide the name, age, health vulnerabilities, and criminal history of each immigrant.

The fact that ICE didn't have that list yet, six weeks after Governor Gavin Newsom ordered a statewide shutdown, "says a lot about where the safety of these people falls on ICE's priority list," Chhabria wrote. .

Chhabria acted in a lawsuit filed last week by seven immigrants on behalf of all those detained at the two facilities. In the same order Wednesday, Chhabria provisionally certified the lawsuit as a class action on behalf of all detainees.

The judge wrote that "conditions of confinement not only threaten detainees; they also threaten facility staff, not to mention the large community whose health is at risk from the congregation of large groups in confined spaces."

At the time of a hearing held by Chhabria on Tuesday, ICE had no reports of COVID-19 cases at the two facilities, but had only examined two people there, the judge said.

ICE spokesman Jonathan Moor said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

But he said that, generally, at ICE facilities, "there are comprehensive protocols for the protection of staff and detained patients,

including the proper use of personal protective equipment in accordance with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control "

Moor said both the Yuba County Jail and the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center have reduced their populations to about 70 percent of what they were in January.