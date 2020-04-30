Fans lose it after & # 39; Danger! & # 39; Errors contestants Janet Jackson for Ariana Grande

WENN

People on the Internet laugh out loud at contestant Alwin Hui's epic competition for failing to recognize the 2018 Icon Award recipient in an April 29 game show episode.

Up News Info –

Having a music career that has spanned over four decades and eleven studio albums apparently has no Janet Jackson a household name for all Americans. At least, she is not for a "Danger!"The contestant, who has managed to make viewers laugh with his epic failure to recognize the R&B superstar.

In a Wednesday April 29 episode of the long-running game show, for a question in the Music Awards category, contestants were given this clue: "As a recipient of the 2018 Icon Icon Award, she took & # 39; Control & # 39; and took the stage in her first live TV performance in almost a decade, "as the screen showed the singer's performance" Together Again "at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Alwin Hui, one of the contestants, without a second rang with his answer: "Who is Ariana Grande? "Before another competitor answered Janet correctly. Alwin's wrong answer caused Twitter to become confused about how he could mistake the music icon for the much younger singer.

<br />

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"What a FAIL [laughing emoji] My boy really got Ariana Grande and Janet Jackson to mix you up in Jeopardy," one person reacted at the Blue Bird's request. Another confused viewer wrote, "First live performance in almost a decade," he thought the big lady was an old jerk. Ariana was only 24 years old in 2018, which would make her 14 years old during her supposed last live televised performance.

Someone suggested that Janet's long, high ponytail in the photo confused Alwin, as Ariana is also known for the signature hairstyle. "The pony really kicked him out," the fan tweeted along with a crying emoji. Another speculated, "I suppose the dress and boots are also very Ari-esque. Also, it doesn't seem like she knows who Janet Jackson is," while someone added, "Absolutely unforgivable lmfao."

This is not the only epic failure seen in "Danger!" this week. In a Monday episode, Sarah Jett Rayburn mistaken Zulu warrior leader Shaka Zulu for the singer. Chaka khan. Interestingly, two days later, Sarah correctly responded to Janet on the show.

In evaluating the double confusion, pop culture writer Bradley Stern pointed out that two egregious mistakes in one week meant that "the nerds of our nation" had to study their musical history. Apparently in agreement, one person tweeted, "Jeopardy hasn't respected the legends this week."