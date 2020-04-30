Facebook made it easy to transfer all your photos and videos to Google Photos – BGR

Facebook launched a new photo transfer tool in the US on Thursday. USA And Canada that allows users to copy all their photos and videos to other services.

The tool was originally launched last December and is currently only compatible with Google Photos.

Facebook says the tool will be compatible with Microsoft, Apple, Twitter and more when it is rolled out globally.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Social media has turned us all into amateur photographers, but with all the platforms we use on a daily basis, it's hard to keep track of the photos that were uploaded. To alleviate this (and similar) problem, Facebook and a group of other major internet companies teamed up for an initiative called the 2018 Data Transfer Project "to create an open source data portability service-to-service platform for everyone on the web can easily move their data between online service providers whenever they want. "

In early December, Facebook made a contribution to the project by introducing a photo transfer tool to allow Facebook users to transfer photos and videos to other services, and Google Photos would be the first service it would support. Initially, the tool was only available in some areas, but it expanded across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa in February and March. Now, finally, the tool is available in the USA. USA And Canada.

If you want to try the photo transfer tool, here are the six steps you need to follow:

To go Your Facebook information in your Facebook settings Select Transfer a copy of your photos or videos from the menu Enter your Facebook password to verify your identity Choose a destination for your photos or videos from the dropdown menu Click next and log into google then click Confirm transfer on Facebook

Once you have completed this process, you will receive a notification on Facebook and in your email inbox as soon as the transfer is complete. If you choose to use it too, you will never again have to jump between the two services to find a photo or video that you think you posted on Facebook six years ago.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"We want to build practical portability solutions that people can trust and use effectively," Facebook said. “To build that trust, people and online services need clear rules about what types of data should be portable and who is responsible for protecting that data as it is moved to different services. We hope this product can help advance conversations about the privacy questions we identified in our whitepaper. "

Speaking to The edge, Facebook also revealed that "people will also be able to transfer photos to Microsoft, Apple, Twitter, and other companies that join the Data Transfer Program,quot; when the tool launches globally later this year, but the company did not offer no clue as to when exactly that might happen.

Image Source: Facebook