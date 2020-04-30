Facebook Ads: Facebook sees & # 39; signs of stability & # 39; in advertising spending after the fall of the coronavirus – Latest news

Facebook beat analyst estimates for quarterly earnings on Wednesday and said it has seen "signs of stability,quot; for sales in April after a decline in March, in yet another sign that tech giants may weather the induced economic collapse. by the coronavirus better than other sectors.

The announcement came a day after Alphabet's Google said a drop in its online ad sales similarly stabilized in April. Shares of Facebook, the world's largest social network and owner of WhatsApp and Instagram, soared 9% in extended trading.

Facebook said advertising revenue was more or less stable in the first three weeks of April compared to the same period last year, an early sign of tentative recovery after a "sharp decline,quot; in revenue in March as the locks went into effect around the world to stop the virus from spreading. .

Revenue growth was 18% in the first quarter, Facebook's slowest by a wide margin, although it beat analyst expectations for 16% growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Ad sales, which account for almost all of Facebook's revenue, rose 17% to $ 17.44 billion.

Some companies took advantage of offer prices to deliver higher ad volume after the pandemic slashed Facebook ad prices over the course of the quarter, contributing to a 39% increase in total ad impressions, the executives said.

Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg told analysts that the company saw an increase in game announcements and continued spending by tech and e-commerce players, offsetting "significant drops,quot; in industry announcements. of travel and cars most affected.

Gloomy panorama

Still, analysts have a bleak outlook for Facebook's second quarter, and advertisers across industries cut marketing budgets in response to uncertainty related to the virus, including many of the small businesses and direct-to-consumer brands that they are heavily marketed on Facebook.

Fixed income in April indicates that the second quarter will be "more challenging,quot; than the first, eMarketer analyst Debra Aho Williamson said, as countries emerge from the close and companies reopen at variable rates.

The company said around 3 billion users interacted with at least one of its apps each month in the quarter, compared to 2.9 billion in the last quarter, as the use of social media increased during coronavirus blockades. Part of that commitment is expected to decline once shelter-in-place orders are relaxed, he said.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg warned against the rush to end the blockades.

"I am concerned that reopening certain locations too quickly before infection rates have dropped to minimal levels will guarantee future outbreaks and worse long-term health and economic outcomes," he said.

It gave a markedly different tone than Silicon Valley chief executive Elon Musk, the head of Tesla, who called the blockades "fascist,quot; in Tesla's earnings call on Wednesday.

Keep building

Executives said Facebook will move forward with plans to hire 10,000 new employees this year, primarily in product and engineering roles, but will pull out of hiring plans for commercial departments such as ad sales.

Facebook lowered its guidance for total spending in 2020 to $ 52 billion- $ 56 billion, below a previous range of $ 54 billion- $ 59 billion, citing slower growth in staff and travel savings canceled, events and marketing.

Total costs for the first quarter increased just 1% to $ 11.84 billion.

Zuckerberg said he agreed that profit margins will decrease this year, but said he was committed to maintaining investment plans "rather than curbing now, as I think many companies could."

He said his goal was "to keep building and keep investing," in particular to "make up for some of the things other companies could get back," which was somehow "an opportunity,quot; for Facebook, given its deep cash reserves.

Zuckerberg said he would eventually plan to moderate spending over time, noting that the company's sound finances amid the economic downturn "have certainly reinforced the importance of maintaining high margins."

