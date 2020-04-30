Exclusive: Hema Malini pours her heart as she remembers Rishi Kapoor

When veteran Hema Malini learned of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's disappearance, she, like most of us, was shocked. She shared with Filmfare: “This morning, when I found out, it was shocking news for me. It is sad news for the country. I never expected this to happen, because Rishiji seemed fine last year. I met him last year at a Diwali function at Amitji's (Amitabh Bachchan) house. That time it was absolutely fine. It was wonderful to see him in that normal condition. We talked and he said it was fine.

Hema remembers the moment she first saw a young Rishi. "I remember him as the young Chintu in Mera Naam Joker (1970). He was scaring Joker away while I was shooting for Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968) with Raj Kapoor, my first movie. Then he became a young hero in Bobby (1973). He and Neetu Singh acted in so many lovely movies. Neetu Singh was a very pretty girl. Then I got married and he got married too. "

Speaking of movies they made together, she said, “We have worked on many lovely movies. We did Naseeb (1981), Ek Chaadar Maili Si (1986), and Vijay (1988). I recently made a Tell Me O Khuda movie (2011) with my daughter Esha (Deol). Esha's father played. He was such a natural actor. Pata hi nahi chalta ki woh acting kar rahe el ya nahin. He was one of our best actors. "

She said that as a person, it was also a pleasure to have him around. “Rishi was always jovial. By the time he got to the set, things lit up. There was never a dull moment with him. He was so vibrant on set. Set ka maahol badal dete el. He was also extremely respectful. Esha will miss him too.