Exclusive: Ashwini Bhave recalls memories of the late Rishi Kapoor

Actor Ashwini Bhave, who worked with Rishi Kapoor on Hindi films like Henna (1991), Honeymoon (1992), and Mohabbat Ki Arzoo (1994), remembers him as a warm and supportive co-star. In an exclusive conversation with Filmfare, he shares his fond memories of sets working with the veteran actor.

She says, "I have been a great admirer of Rishiji even before working with him. I always loved the clothes he was wearing, especially his sweaters and sweatshirts!" She recalls an incident: "One day, we were filming in Austria for the song, Main der karta nahi ho jaati hai for Henna. We moved from place to place when suddenly Randhir Kapoor, who was directing the film, said:" Stop the cars! "He had liked a place. We all had to get there. Then he asked Rishi and I to change into a new outfit so we could film a short sequence that day. My costume designer was Neetu Kapoor. We had a limited number of changes. We had no additional costumes. Neetuji suggested, "Let's see if Bob (Neetu fondly called him Bob) has something in his bag. She opened her huge black bag and pulled out the shirts. and pants. I selected a black and white sweater and black pants from the lot. I borrowed Neetuji's black scarf. The sweater was loose, so we tightened it with clamps. I was happy to wear my favorite actor's favorite sweater on that song. "The thick garment was a blessing since it was so cold that day."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

She continues to share another memory with Rishi Kapoor. "We were filming in a bungalow on Pali Hill for Mohhabbat Ki Arzoo. A phenomenal song had been recorded with Ila Arun for the film. The lyrics were Payal utaar dungi, kajal utaar dungi. He had excellent rhythm. Rishiji had rhythm in his body and I could pick up any rhythm easily. There was an out-of-rhythm note in the song. He spent half an hour explaining it to me, repeating it over and over. We had to record another scene that day. This song was going to shoot me later. But Rishiji was so excited that I caught the rhythm that the scene of the day put on hold. Henna had brought out the dancer inside me. I also enjoyed trying to control the rhythm. Rishiji was actually passionate about the finer things in life. " Ashwini adds that these memories must be treasured for life.