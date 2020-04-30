Ex-NHL executor Georges Laraque battling COVID-19

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
Ex-NHL executor Georges Laraque battling COVID-19

Former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque announced Thursday that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I guess I'm not invincible, I've just been diagnosed with Covid, since I'm asthmatic, it's not the best news, I will fight!" he wrote in french and english.

The Tweet also included a photo of Laraque, 43, in the hospital.

The 695 NHL game veteran racked up 1,126 career penalty minutes while playing for four teams, especially the Oilers. Drafted in the second round by Edmonton in 1995, he made his NHL debut two years later in a Battle of Alberta matchup where he dropped his gloves with Todd Simpson of the Flames.

Laraque ended his career in 2010 with the Canadians from his hometown, two games after his final NHL goal, No. 53. He also finished his career with 100 assists and 12 tie-break points.

The hockey world immediately responded to the news and sent good wishes to "The Rock,quot;.

