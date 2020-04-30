Eva Marcille's latest video has fans criticizing her: "This is wrong on so many levels,quot;

Eva Marcille shared a video with her family on her social media account and the clip managed to annoy some fans. Look at what's happening in the clip that angered people.

An annoying Instagram installer jumped to the comments and said, 'So many things are wrong with this … sorry … first I wouldn't buy anything from that truck without nothing being packaged and second … sorry to say What you say I want … I wouldn't have let her walk to the idc idc house alone … Yes, show her independence … but not while those forests are there and she supposedly has a baby daddy separated … the children are being kidnapped in an instant … that only I … say what you want … No way! & # 39; and another follower agreed and also said that & # 39; This is wrong on many levels! & # 39;

A follower defended Eva and said: "Take care of your own children and the home and let others live life on their own terms,quot;

Somoene else posted this: "Sister, you've been watching too many Lifetime movies. Sterlings are fine!" And one follower wrote, "I love this family. Eva a real housewife doing housewife things with her family."

One follower said: muchos Many of us grew up shopping on those trucks and there was never anyone in trouble! You ever went door to door for Halloween that you trust taking food from weird places, right? We simply pray that God will take care of our children and us and we will not always think the worst. "

A commenter posted this: ‘She is your daughter! That little free-spirited hula dance was adorable! Enjoy! & # 39;

Eva made fans happy not long ago when she shared more photos and videos of her family.

He shared a video on his social media account with Michael Sterling and two of his children: Mikey and Maverick. You have to make sure to watch the video that attracted many fans.

People praised her children and her abilities as a mother.



