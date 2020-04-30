"Essential,quot; workers account for more than half of coronavirus cases hospitalized in Dallas County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – New data released by Dallas County suggests higher hospitalization rates among residents who are allowed to work throughout the county's stay-at-home order.

"It's a really tough decision," said Jody Allison of Arlington.

She cannot afford to get sick. She has an autoimmune disorder and pending cardiac surgery.

Her husband is an electrician and still works in North Texas.

"If you choose not to go to work and are considered an essential employee, you won't get unemployment," he said, explaining the pressure to continue to risk exposing himself to the virus at work.

A Dallas County report released Tuesday shows that more than half of COVID-19 patients admitted to Dallas County hospitals qualify as essential workers.

Of those reported to be employed, approximately 79% worked in industries that were allowed to continue operating during the shutdown.

The county has already tracked some infections in patients' workplaces.

"We are having outbreaks at a sausage factory and some food service locations," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said at a news conference Tuesday.

Quality Sausage Company in Dallas has suspended operations after reports of two workers who died.

At the Dallas County Jail, 15 employees tested positive.

Overall, health, transportation, and food service workers had the highest number of hospitalizations in the county.

With more Texans returning to work on Friday, Jenkins warned that the risk of exposure will increase.

"We are going to see more and more movement out there and we are going to see more and more opportunities for asymptomatic COVID (cases) to meet you and make you sick," he said.

Allison said someone at one of her husband's work sites has tested positive.

Her family is following the advice of her doctors and being cautious.

"My doctors are very nervous. They told us to pretend that all the people you come into contact with think they have it, because there are many people who are asymptomatic, ”he said.