Eminem confronts a home invader at his home

Eminem faced a home invader in his living room after the suspect managed to get past his sleeping security guards, Page Six reported. Matthew David Hughes, 26, broke a kitchen window belonging to the iconic rapper and broke into the rapper's home in Detroit around 4:00 earlier in the month.

TMZ was the first to report that Mr. Hughes broke the kitchen window with a cobblestone, but reportedly never intended to harm him. The alarm system went off after the window was broken, waking up Slim Shady, who then went downstairs to the living room and discovered the man there.

Interestingly, the 26-year-old man did not attempt to flee with any of Em's belongings. According to TMZ, Matthew had no intention of stealing anything from him, he just wanted to get up close and personal with the Detroit native.

When the alarm went off, Eminem's security guards rushed to arrest the individual and discovered him in the living room with the rapper. They detained him until the police officers arrived.

However, a representative on behalf of Slim Shady told XXL magazine reporters that Eminem was the one who pounced on Hughes until the police arrived. If Eminem decides to press charges, the man will face malicious destruction of a building and invasion of his home.

He was held on $ 50,000 bail on April 6. As most know, this would not be the first time that a celebrity was targeted by a home invader. Such cases occur to many celebrities from all industries.

This comes after the one-sided feud between Eminem and Nick Cannon, where, for weeks, Nick Cannon dropped diss-track after diss-track on Marshall Mathers, but the rapper chose to just take to his Twitter account to reply.

In one of Nick's diss-tracks, he accused Eminem of having a homosexual relationship with his driver. Eminem joked on his Twitter account that he didn't even have a driver, and also called Nick a "boogie f * ck,quot;. Eminem later said that Cannon should stop because he was going to make his gardener jealous.



