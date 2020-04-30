Emily Ratajkowski poses in sheer costumes with little or nothing underneath for Inamorata's new line

Emily Ratajkowski is doing what she does best: break the Internet with her curves. The 28-year-old businesswoman and business owner announced the latest addition to her Inamorata Woman clothing line: the Mesh collection. With see-through garments perfect for covering by the pool or beach, the Mesh collection features pants, blouses and tops, dresses and a wrap skirt. There are several new prints added to the collection and the textured fabrics can be mixed and matched. Rich patterns include the saffron pink check that can be seen on the Roxbury dress, Las Olas top, and Beachwood pants. Additional patterns included in the Mesh collection include the brown check, rust figure fringe, and brown rust floating figure.

Emily wore the transparent garments from the collection on her official Instagram account, where she has 26.1 million followers. The photos quickly went viral as Emily continued to show off her curves as she frequently does on her social media platforms. When it comes to modeling the Inamorata Woman collection, no one does a job as good as Emily Ratajkowski.

Inamorata Woman's official Instagram account has 615.7 thousand followers and comments on the page were full of praise for the new Mesh collection. The collection is in high demand but is available only for pre-order. Shipping is scheduled to begin on June 15, 2020.

You can see Emily Ratajkowski modeling the Beachwood pants with a saffron pink check below.

In the following video player, Emily Ratajkowski wears the Wilcox button down blouse in the rust figure striped pattern. She paired it with the Las Olas wrap bikini top in the brown and rusty floating figure pattern and also wore the Orpheus bikini bottom in the rust figure fringe. The Orpheus bikini bottom has a high cut on the sides and features a strap on the back.

You can watch Emily model the Wilcox bikini top and button down blouse in the video player below.

Emily also showed off the wrap-around Las Olas bikini and matching bikini bottom in saffron pink plaid print in the video player below.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Also included in the Mesh Collection is the Bambi baby t-shirt modeled by Emily and the La Paz buttoned blouse. You can see them in the photo slideshow below.

What do you think of Emily Ratajkowski's latest styles?

Are you going to buy the Inamorata women's mesh collection?

Ad %MINIFYHTML5ae54628be096f3d8989ea9340cc4e2e26% %MINIFYHTML5ae54628be096f3d8989ea9340cc4e2e26%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion.



Post views:

0 0